Parents search for solutions amid national shortage of pediatric pain relievers

MADISON, Wis. — Most parents keep Motrin and ibuprofen on hand in the medicine cabinet for when their child comes down with a cold or the flu. But now, parents are left searching for other options amid a national medicine shortage.

“It kind of makes me a little nervous,” said Sara Schils. “I hope that there’s a resolution to it. Obviously, Tylenol, ibuprofen, and Motrin is common to have in our household and I want it to stay that way.”

Schils, a Stoughton mother, is just one of the thousands searching for backup plans should a child come down with the flu.

U.S. health officials are urging people to get the flu shot, especially now that a national shortage of pediatric medicine is causing empty shelves across the country.

“Flu is rising in many parts of the country,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. “Probably the worst flu outbreak we’ve seen in a decade.”

The surge of respiratory illnesses, namely, COVID-19, RSV, and the flu, is causing the shortage.

If parents can’t find the proper medication, pharmacists suggest using humidifiers, saline drops, and lukewarm baths to help with symptoms like a runny nose, fever, or cough. Still, the best thing parents can do is get their family vaccinated to prevent the flu from entering their household.

“The influenza vaccine that we have this year really matches the strains of the flu that are causing illness, so I would encourage people to receive your flu vaccine right away if you haven’t,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, an EVP at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Parents unable to find pain relievers and fever reducers are asked to contact their primary care doctor for the next-best options.

