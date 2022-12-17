Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
WKRC
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
WKRC
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WKRC
4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
WKRC
Colerain Township turns churches, Northgate Mall into warming canters
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, and Vineyard Northwest Church will be open as warming centers starting Friday. Hours of operation are:
WKRC
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
WKRC
Police cancel search for critically missing man last seen in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities canceled the search for an endangered missing adult. Officials say Fred Williams, 71, drove away from his home on Dec. 10 and did not return. According to reports, Williams suffers from dementia and law enforcement was concerned for his safety.
WKRC
Local hospital thanks former patient for dressing up as Santa, visiting cancer patients
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WKRC) - A local hospital thanks a former patient for visiting other patients to spread the Christmas spirit. For the last 16 years, Ron Gambrell, a former Christ Hospital Health Network patient, has dressed as Santa Claus and visited patients in the Fort Wright Cancer Center in Northern Kentucky.
WKRC
Sports betting preview: FanDuel and Hard Rock only live in person windows open on Jan. 1
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There will only be two places gamblers can place bets in person on sports when Ohio launches sports betting on Jan. 1. Local 12 got a preview of FanDuel’s location inside Belterra Park Cincinnati, while Hard Rock Casino also plans to be open on New Year’s Day for in-person betting.
WKRC
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, author of perfect game, dead at 62
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who pitched a perfect game in 1988, died on Monday. According to the Boone County's Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 62-year-old Browning's home in Union, around 1 p.m. and found him unresponsive on a couch inside the home. Deputies and E.M.S....
WKRC
Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
WKRC
Xavier's Boum selected Big East Conference Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier guard Souley Boum was named Big East Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Boum averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in Xavier's wins over Southern on Dec. 13 and at Georgetown on Dec. 16. Boum shot 59.5 percent (16-27) from the...
WKRC
BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
WKRC
Florence Y'alls add game to schedule against Savannah Bananas
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Y’alls added a game to their previously released schedule. They are scheduled to travel to Georgia to take on the Savannah Bananas. If you are not familiar with the Bananas, they have their own twist on America’s pastime. "Banana Ball" features rules...
WKRC
Local couple pledges $50 million legacy gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local couple has committed a $50 million gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati. Harry and Linda Fath are providing the legacy gift to help sustain future initiatives and build the next generation of Boys & Girls Clubs. Harry Fath volunteered at the...
WKRC
I-71 reopens near Lebanon following police pursuit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 that was temporarily shut down due to a police incident has reopened. The highway was closed in both directions near Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. Police say there was a person driving recklessly northbound on I-71. Police say they tried to pull the car...
Comments / 0