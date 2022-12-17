ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Colerain Township turns churches, Northgate Mall into warming canters

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, and Vineyard Northwest Church will be open as warming centers starting Friday. Hours of operation are:
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, author of perfect game, dead at 62

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who pitched a perfect game in 1988, died on Monday. According to the Boone County's Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 62-year-old Browning's home in Union, around 1 p.m. and found him unresponsive on a couch inside the home. Deputies and E.M.S....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Xavier's Boum selected Big East Conference Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier guard Souley Boum was named Big East Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Boum averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in Xavier's wins over Southern on Dec. 13 and at Georgetown on Dec. 16. Boum shot 59.5 percent (16-27) from the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Florence Y'alls add game to schedule against Savannah Bananas

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Y’alls added a game to their previously released schedule. They are scheduled to travel to Georgia to take on the Savannah Bananas. If you are not familiar with the Bananas, they have their own twist on America’s pastime. "Banana Ball" features rules...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

I-71 reopens near Lebanon following police pursuit

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 that was temporarily shut down due to a police incident has reopened. The highway was closed in both directions near Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon. Police say there was a person driving recklessly northbound on I-71. Police say they tried to pull the car...
LEBANON, OH

