Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks-Fatima split hoops doubleheader
Basketball rivals ended up with a split Tuesday night in Wardsville. Blair Oaks opened the hoops doubleheader with a 41-35 win over Fatima in the girls' game. The visiting Comets came out on top in the boys' game, beating the Falcons 57-46. Southern Boone also earned a split decision on...
krcgtv.com
Kesel leads St. Elizabeth past Russellville
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The St. Elizabeth Hornets have played 11 games so far this season. Jace Kesel recorded a double-double in all of them. Kesel scored 43 points Monday night and added 13 rebounds as St. Elizabeth beat Russellville 83-69. The Tipton Cardinals continued their fine start with Monday's...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City pediatrician warns about unsafe toys for kids, teens
When picking out a gift for a child or a teen during the holiday season, you are probably first thinking about the how fun that gift will be, but what about how safe it will be?. Dr. Polly Burrell, a pediatrician with Capitol Region Medical Center, said small toys and...
krcgtv.com
Holts Summit woman, baby injured in crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Holts Summit woman and a baby were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident just outside Westphalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer of Holts Summit was driving south on U.S. Highway 63, just north of Route 133 around 5:30 Monday evening. Her...
krcgtv.com
Tips to keep pipes from freezing and bursting from upcoming winter storm
Columbia — With temperatures set to hit in the negatives later this week, here are some tips on preventing pipes from freezing and bursting due to frigid temperatures. The first tip one local plumber recommends is to keep your sink running on a steady drip, as well as keeping cabinets underneath your sink open to let in air flow.
krcgtv.com
Eastbound Walnut Street in Columbia to remain closed a couple extra days
In a statement Monday afternoon the City of Columbia said shipping delays of the materials needed to repair the Guitar Building in downtown Columbia will force the eastbound lanes of Walnut Street to remain closed a "couple extra days". The sidewalk remained closed along Walnut as well. The city said...
krcgtv.com
Future of Madison Street parking garage uncertain amid wear and tear
JEFFERSON CITY — Originally constructed in the 1960s, the parking garage on Madison Street in Jefferson City has seen a lot. Now, with wear and tear visible on some parts of the garage, city officials are faced with choices to make when it comes to the future of the structure.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City drug bust nets 147 capsules of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was behind bars Wednesday after a drug bust. According to the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, deputies along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 of Dix Road Tuesday evening. According to a news release,...
krcgtv.com
Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor's license suspended
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Morley Swingle for violating three sections of the professional code of conduct for lawyers. According to the Supreme Court, Swingle, who served as an assistant prosecutor from 2020 until his...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting that left one injured
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Paris Road Monday afternoon. CPD said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. The department continued to investigate. They...
krcgtv.com
One arrested in Paris Road gas station shooting, police still seeking shooter
COLUMBIA — One suspect is in custody and another is being sought in the shooting of a male victim at a Columbia convenience store Monday afternoon. According to Columbia Police, 26-year-old Jasmine Briana Bell was arrested Monday for first degree assault. Bell is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
krcgtv.com
Police search for suspect in gas station shooting on Paris Rd.
Police have identified a possible suspect in the Monday shooting in the 2400 Block of Paris Road. In a post to their Facebook page, the Columbia Police Department identified Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he is wanted for first-degree assault, armed...
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge man pleads guilty to making racist threats
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Wooldridge man pleaded guilty last week to charges that he racially intimidated and threatened to kill an African-American family. According to court documents, 56-year-old Perry Gene Murphy pleaded guilty to the class D felony of Harassment Motivated by Discrimination to Frighten or Disturb Another Person. He faces a prison sentence of up to seven years.
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Comments / 0