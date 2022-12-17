Read full article on original website
Xavier's Boum selected Big East Conference Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier guard Souley Boum was named Big East Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Boum averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in Xavier's wins over Southern on Dec. 13 and at Georgetown on Dec. 16. Boum shot 59.5 percent (16-27) from the...
Florence Y'alls add game to schedule against Savannah Bananas
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Florence Y’alls added a game to their previously released schedule. They are scheduled to travel to Georgia to take on the Savannah Bananas. If you are not familiar with the Bananas, they have their own twist on America’s pastime. "Banana Ball" features rules...
BlaCk OWned Outerwear talks Bengals collaboration
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Stripes don't come easy" is a fashion line that's growing in popularity, right alongside the Bengals' winning ways. This is the second season for the line produced by Cincinnati's own BlaCk OWned Outerwear. The founder, Means Cameron, stopped by the Local 12 studio.
Sports betting preview: FanDuel and Hard Rock only live in person windows open on Jan. 1
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There will only be two places gamblers can place bets in person on sports when Ohio launches sports betting on Jan. 1. Local 12 got a preview of FanDuel’s location inside Belterra Park Cincinnati, while Hard Rock Casino also plans to be open on New Year’s Day for in-person betting.
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
Colerain Township turns churches, Northgate Mall into warming canters
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, and Vineyard Northwest Church will be open as warming centers starting Friday. Hours of operation are:
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
Growing Cincinnati restaurant brand opening new location at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati restaurant brand will open its third location inside the $100 million Factory 52 development in Norwood. Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, which first launched inside of Kroger's 1010 On the Rhine food hall in 2021 before expanding adjacent to Esoteric Brewing in Walnut Hills, has signed a lease to open a location inside the Gatherall Food Hall at Factory 52.
Some Cincinnati traditions being cancelled due to the arctic weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The bitter cold weather could be throwing a wrench in some beloved Cincinnati holiday family traditions. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas traditions in the Tri-State but because it is nearly all outdoors, it could mean a miserable and even dangerous night for anyone with tickets for Friday.
Preps underway for major weather event by end of week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local, state, and federal officials have drawn up plans to deal with the impending winter event expected by the end of the week. The Hamilton County-Cincinnati Joint Regional Operations Center is where all operations are expected to be coordinated should a major weather event happen. But preparations actually begin about an hour north at the National Weather Service Operations Center.
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CVG airlines, airport officials prepare as travelers scramble ahead of storm
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – Christina Moore flew to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Florida Wednesday morning to meet her cousin April Howard to fly back to Florida with her for Christmas. Given the scene she encountered in on her way out in Orlando, she feels lucky to have...
Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
Local couple pledges $50 million legacy gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local couple has committed a $50 million gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati. Harry and Linda Fath are providing the legacy gift to help sustain future initiatives and build the next generation of Boys & Girls Clubs. Harry Fath volunteered at the...
