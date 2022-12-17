COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO