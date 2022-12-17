Read full article on original website
Big second half run powers Lady Raiders to 8th straight win
After seeing the lead dip down to 9 points midway through the third quarter, the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders took off on a 14-1 run to put away East Hickman Lady Eagles 53-37 in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic Wednesday in Tullahoma. “We were able to get our trap...
Raiders roll over Harriman; Lady Raiders dismantle Polk County Monday
Coffee County Centrals boys and girls basketball teams were in different counties Monday and both teams ended up with wins. The Raider boys opened the Blackman Outback Classic with a much-needed strong offensive effort as 11 different Raiders picked up points in a 60-42 win. Courtland Farrar finished with 12...
Mary Pearl (Caddell) Channell
Mary Pearl (Caddell) Channell, age 89, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at Tullahoma Morning Pointe. She was born on Valentines Day in 1933. Mary had the biggest heart and sweetest smile that will always be remembered by those who knew her. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time outdoors working in her flower garden. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Mary was born in Bibb County, Alabama to the late Benjamin and Mae Caddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.W. Channell; and two brothers, Benjamin Caddell and Allen Caddell. Mary is survived by two daughters, Linda Anderton (Tommy) of Shelbyville, and Lisa Sellers (Marvin) of Tullahoma; one son, Charles Channell of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Whitney Channell, Ben Channell (Liz), Scott Anderton (Kristin), Stacie Parkins (Danny), and Stephanie Hardcastle (Don); and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved Lily, an eight-year-old Yorkie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. J. Herbert Hester officiating. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of The Lantern at Tullahoma Morning Pointe. Their kindness and compassion will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Alzheimer’s Tennessee, South Central Region, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or First Baptist Church local missions, 108 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Millsaps
Jackie Lee “Jack” Millsaps, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at his home at the age of 84. Mr. Millsaps was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late William and Minnie Jones Millsaps. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, and had attained the rank of Master Sergeant at his retirement. After his military retirement, Mr. Millsaps worked as a ground equipment mechanic for U.S. Customs. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and was an avid golfer at the Arnold Air Force Base Golf Club.
Marty E Boles
Marty E Boles of Normandy passed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his residence at the age of 68. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later time. Mr. Boles, a native of Jackson County, was the son of the late Martin Hoover and Nannie Stacey Boles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Stephen Boles and brother, James Boles.
Teresa Sue Adams
Teresa Sue Adams, age 57, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN. Teresa was born in Tracy City, TN, to her late parents Kirby Anderson and Ella Rose Sanders Anderson. She was a graduate of Grundy County High School and later worked in production with Kasai in Manchester. Teresa loved her family dearly and especially loved her grandbabies.
Eddie Wayne Wiser
Eddie Wayne Wiser of Manchester passed this life on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his daughter’s residence at the age of 76. Funeral Services are scheduled on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1 PM AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Redden Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until the service time.
Thunder Radio adds Fox News updates to daily lineup
Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester has added Fox News Radio as its national news partner for on-air programming, announced station co-owner Josh Peterson. Fox News Radio content will start fully airing on the station beginning January 2, 2023. Fox News Radio will provide top-of-the-hour national news updates, along with 1-minute news updates through the hour. Fox News Radio will replace CBS News.
Darrell Kim Vaughn
Darrell Kim Vaughn, age 63 of Morrison, was born on November 21, 1959, to the late Clinton Vaughn and Martha Parker Vaughn Whitman, in Manchester, TN. He worked for many years at Batesville Casket Company in Manchester, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. In addition...
Wind chill warning: cold temperatures to hit Coffee County by Thursday night
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Middle Tennessee by Thursday night into Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a weather maker will bring rain to the midstate — including Coffee County — Thursday with that rain changing to snow showers by Thursday night when temperatures are expected to plummet from 51 degrees on Thursday to single digits by early Friday morning. Whether or not there will be snow accumulations remains unclear at this time.
Manchester Police Department to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holidays
According to an official statement, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement until January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
