UAlbany hangs tough with #3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH ( NEWS10 ) — The Great Danes played to a one-possession game at halftime but it was the host, #3 Ohio State, taking the win, Friday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so impressed with our team’s composure and focus tonight. OSU’s pressure is extremely aggressive. I’m so proud of how we were able to execute in the half-court after facing constant pressure. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas in the third quarter and weren’t able to get the stops we needed and had some costly turnovers. We out-rebounded the third-ranked team in the country and finished with 17 assists, all without our leading scorer, Ellen Hahne. There is so much to build on from this game. We got better today!”

KEY STATS

Senior Helene Haegerstrand led the Great Danes with 21 points from 10 field goals.

Sophomore Freja Werth and redshirt-junior Morgan Haney added double-digit points with 13 and 10, respectively.

Junior Kayla Cooper led the defensive efforts with seven rebounds.

Three Great Danes totaled a team-high three assists – Haegerstrand, senior Grace Heeps, and graduate student Lucia Decortes.

As a team, UAlbany outrebounded the Buckeyes, 31-20, while adding a 17-13 advantage in assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ohio State started with three baskets for five points in 90 seconds of play.

Getting off to a rough start, the Great Danes were down, 13-5, after five minutes of action.

UAlbany closed the quarter with a layup from Freja Werth with 00:25 on the clock to make it a 21-12 game.

In a quarter that saw a 19-13 scoring advantage for the visiting team, the Great Danes began the second quarter with eight unanswered points in just over two minutes.

UAlbany completed a 12-3 scoring run to take the lead, 27-24, at 5:28.

After Ohio State tied the score at 4:56, neither team scored a basket for over two minutes.

Once again, the Great Danes notched the final basket of the quarter with a jumper from Morgan Haney with 41 seconds left. OSU headed into halftime with a one-possession lead, 34-31.

UAlbany and Ohio State traded baskets to open the half but a 16-4 scoring run gave the Buckeyes a double-digit lead, 54-39, with 2:50 on the third-quarter clock.

The Great Danes added two baskets from Helene Haegerstrand and Kayla Cooper but closed the quarter with a 16-point deficit.

UAlbany added 14 points in the final quarter but was unable to overcome the fourth-quarter pressure and Ohio State took the win, 82-57.

NEXT: The Great Danes will head to Syracuse for their final non-conference game of the season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.