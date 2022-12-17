Read full article on original website
Metro News
North Marion hands East Fairmont first loss, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — North Marion’s girls basketball team was looking for an early statement victory this season after splitting its first two games against Wayne and Hampshire. The Huskies answered the call Wednesday by handing Marion County rival East Fairmont its first season loss, 64-51. The Bees (4-1)...
WBOY
Rodney Gallagher signs NLI for WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent. WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.
Metro News
Huggins wants better passing, fewer turnovers as Mountaineers welcome Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense has been a strength for much of non-conference play. The Mountaineers are 29th among 352 Division I teams in scoring at 81.9 points per game and rate similar nationally with a field-goal percentage of 49.8 that is 22nd. About the only aspect...
Metro News
University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
Daniels tells EerSports about season, health, departure and more
JT Daniels is leaving West Virginia without all that he hoped for when he transferred in April, but the Rice-bound quarterback can take something new with him. "This is the first season I've ever stayed healthy for 12 games," Daniels told EerSports in an interview Wednesday. "That was my No. 1 goal coming in. I think I'd missed 30-some games over three seasons for injury. This was the first one when I didn't."
Metro News
Sophomore guards Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson capitalize on latest opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Outside of the combined 17 points from sophomore guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, West Virginia managed to score 79 on Sunday in another strong offensive showing during a 96-78 win over the Bulls. The victory was highlighted by Erik Stevenson’s 22 points — the most...
Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class
The West Virginia football program received an infusion of young talent on Wednesday as 17 recruits signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Mountaineers. As always, head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss the class, and this year, he gave the media a few comments about each player.
AD Wren Baker on how the Mountaineers can stop the flow of athletes leaving WVU for the transfer portal
West Virginia's new Athletic Director Wren Baker is officially on the job in Morgantown, arriving on campus a couple days ago for his first day of work, and almost immediately turning his attention to Mountaineer football and National Signing Day. With that, of course, comes talk of the NCAA Transfer Portal, as the football program has lost more than a dozen scholarship players, including the second most snaps of any team in the Big 12 Conference. Baker addressed the issue during the show.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Run With The Bulls (Episode 427)
The Mountaineer basketball team went for a run with the Bulls on Sunday. Things worked out quite nicely. The victory by WVU (9-2) over the University of Buffalo (5-6) provided the “Guys” with plenty of topics to discuss. Why doesn’t WVU feature a hot shooter? Will the Mountaineers...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
Crime in the Coalfields Season 1 Finale Out Now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-third episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the final episode of season 1, centered around the notorious West Virginia University Coed Murders, is available […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Roadwork could cause delays in Bridgeport Wednesday
Those who are traveling near North Central West Virginia Airport Wednesday could see delays.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
WVNT-TV
Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
West Virginia Hive Selects Marcus Thomas of Fat Bottom Coolers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Each year, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) recognizes top performing Hive clients in a number of categories.
