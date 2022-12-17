ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

Siena mourns passing of former head coach Louis Orr

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPBq3_0jlhSAm200

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Siena Family is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former men’s basketball head coach Louis Orr, who passed away Thursday at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer. Orr served as the head coach of the Saints during the 2000-01 season, leading Siena to a share of a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship in his lone season at the helm.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“I will always remember the humility and honor that Coach lived with,” said Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello , who played for Orr in his only season suiting up for the Saints. “His compassion for all people and his spirit of giving all he had to us, his family, and his friends, was truly special. He was a man of God who lived with a purpose to help others. We love you, Coach.”

Named the 12 th head coach in Siena Basketball history on Apr. 24, 2000, Orr guided the Saints to a share of the 2000-01 MAAC Regular Season Championship in his only season leading the program. Siena achieved a 20-11 overall record, and finished in a three-way tie for first place in the MAAC Standings with a 12-6 league mark.

Loyola Chicago presents unique challenges for UAlbany

“Louis was one of the most outstanding people that I have ever known in collegiate athletics,” noted Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio, who appointed Orr to lead the Saints in 2000. “His commitment to faith, his family, his players, and his coaches always came first. I appreciated his time at Siena, the perspective that he provided, that he instilled our student athletes with a sense of purpose, and the MAAC Regular Season Championship that he coached our team to. There aren’t many regrets that I have from my long career working in collegiate athletics, but one that I do have is that I didn’t get to work longer with Louis Orr.”

Siena was the first collegiate head coaching job for Orr, who went on to also serve as the head coach at both Seton Hall (2001-06) and Bowling Green (2007-14). He was a two-time conference Coach of the Year (2003, 2009), and led Seton Hall to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2004, 2006). Orr, who first entered the collegiate coaching ranks as an assistant at Xavier (1991-94) before moving on to both Providence (1994-96) and his alma mater, Syracuse (1996-00), spent the past six years on staff for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.

UAlbany hangs tough with #3 Ohio State

“Louis made an incredible impact in my life and countless others by living with purpose and gratitude in all that he did,” reflected the College of Saint Rose Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and longtime Siena Athletics administrator Lori Anctil. The former Lori Perillo, she served as the academic advisor during Orr’s season at Siena, before joining him as his director of basketball operations throughout his tenure at Seton Hall. “I always appreciated his devotion to God, his love for his family and friends, how he treated people, and the dreams that he filled for the young men he’s coached over the years. Louis will be missed, but I am comforted in knowing that his legacy, love, and light will continue to carry on and shine bright for us all.”

The 29 th pick in the 1980 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, Orr played eight seasons professionally with both the Pacers (1980-82) and New York Knicks (1982-88). He averaged career-highs in both points (12.7) and rebounds (4.9) with the 1984-85 Knicks, and scored over 5,500 career points in his NBA career.

Over a foot of snow in Tannersville

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Orr starred at Syracuse from 1976-80 where he paired with teammate Roosevelt Bouie to form the famed “Louie and Bouie” Show. A 1980 First Team All-BIG EAST selection, Orr scored 1,487 career points while achieving a four-year collegiate record of 100-18 (.847), highlighted by four NCAA Tournament appearances including a pair of Sweet Sixteens. Orr had his No. 55 jersey retired by Syracuse along with Bouie’s No. 50 in a dual ceremony on Feb. 21, 2015.

Orr is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Yvette, his daughter Monica, son Chauncey, and grandsons Isaiah and Nasir.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Moore’s 37 leads Catholic Central past Lansingburgh

Catholic Central rolled into Tuesday night's matchup with Lansingburgh with a record of 5-0. But the Knights have found success themselves, touting a record of 5-1 on the young season. Only one team would walk away from this rivalry matchup. with their sixth win.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie edges CBA on the road in crosstown rivalry

Christian Brothers Academy was the site Tuesday night for a Section II, Class AA boys basketball crosstown rivalry between the Brothers and Colonie Central. And it was the Raiders marching into CBA's house, and snatching a 51-47 win behind an 18-point effort from junior guard Cameron Joseph Trimarchi.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mayfield’s Dopp joins 1k-point club in convincing win over OESJ

Junior guard Cloey Dopp has been the driving force behind a Mayfield girls basketball team that has gotten out to a great start this season. The Panthers had an opportunity to move to 8-1 with a win Wednesday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. But there was also a personal milestone at stake in the matchup with the Wolves - Dopp needed just five points to reach the exclusive 1,000-point club.
MAYFIELD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot

Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

The Story Behind The Monster Eric Church Hit Written In Albany

While waiting to take the stage at GNA's Countryfest back in 2012, Eric Church took inspiration from a NASCAR race on his tour bus television. There is something about Eric Chruch's songs that strike a nerve, deep in your soul. They take you to places past and present with their imagery and heartfelt lyrics. Songs like "Springsteen," "Hell Of A View," "Give Me Back My Hometown," and many more come to mind for me as just having that extra something special that brightens the canvas of my imagination and causes my heart to tick a beat faster. Maybe those same songs or some other Church cuts do it for you. It turns out, one of those special Church songs not only has a connection to your soul but also to the place you call home.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, December 21

Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December. And in Schenectady, a man has been arraigned for allegedly killing Treavine Tate on his 21st birthday. Here are some of the day's top stories.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 22

Two teachers in a Lansingburgh Elementary School recreated "Elf" in the spirit of the holidays. And in Johnstown, a man has been charged with planning a bank robbery. The details, and more, top today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy