KEYT
Wyoming bullishly courts crypto, even after collapse of FTX
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For decades, Wyoming has sought to escape the boom-and-bust cycles of its fossil-fuel-driven economy. Now, many see hope in a new industry to smooth out those ups and downs: crypto. The recent fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX hasn’t dissuaded the state’s “fintech” cheerleaders. Crypto is here to stay, they say, and the state that gets out front with the tech is one that will win. With a suite of new laws and regulations, Wyoming as positioned itself as arguably the friendliest state for crypto companies. The result: crypto banks, exchanges and businesses that build crypto mining rigs are setting up in the least-populated state.
KEYT
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials have released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days to comment on the proposal. Watchdog groups already have indicated their support for measures that include forcing the federal government to consider developing another waste repository elsewhere in the U.S. and reporting annually on those efforts. Top state officials have said New Mexico has been taken advantage of when it comes to disposing of the nation’s nuclear waste.
KEYT
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
BUELLTON, Calif. -- Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. A gas station in Buellton was at approximately $3.79 and in Santa Maria $4.79 per gallon. A report from AAA today said, the national average for regular gasoline...
KEYT
South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.
KEYT
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new lawsuit says Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination with a legislative redistricting plan. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents filed the federal suit Tuesday. It challenges state House and Senate districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit comes six weeks before candidates’ qualifying deadline of Feb. 1. Mississippi’s population is about 59% white and 38% Black. In the redistricting plan adopted this year, 15 of the 52 Senate districts and 42 of the 122 House districts are majority-Black. Those make up 29% of the Senate districts and 34% of the House districts. The lawsuit says legislators could have drawn four more majority-Black districts in the Senate and and three more in the House.
KEYT
Washington AG sues pharmacy chains over opioids
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office is suing Kroger, Albertsons and Rite Aid, arguing that their pharmacy chains failed to act as the “final barrier” against the over-prescription of opioids. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, is the latest effort by Ferguson and other attorneys general throughout the U.S. to hold businesses responsible for their roles in allowing prescription opioids to proliferate. The lawsuit says over 12,000 Washingtonians died of an opioid overdose between 2006 and 2021. The lawsuit argues the three pharmacies prioritized speed and maximizing profit over gatekeeping against drug abuse. The Associated Press has reached out to all three companies seeking comment.
