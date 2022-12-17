Read full article on original website
KEYT
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
KEYT
Snow piles deep in northern Japan, strands vehicles, 3 dead
TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow in northwestern Japan has left three people dead, stranded hundreds of vehicles on highways and left thousands of homes without electricity. Snow has piled more than 6 feet deep in some northern coastal areas since Saturday. Self-Defense Force troops helped clear highways where hundreds of cars and delivery trucks were stuck and aided motorists. More than 10,000 homes were still out of power as of Wednesday morning, and delivery for convenience stores have been delayed due to blocked roads. While the weather has improved and roads have reopened, another snowstorm is forecast to affect the region toward the weekend.
KEYT
Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.
KEYT
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by the M23 rebels have angered Congo’s government and led to talk of war. A report by United Nations experts earlier this year said it had “solid evidence” that Rwanda’s armed forces were backing the rebels, and the United States has openly asked Rwanda to stop it. Rwanda denies the allegations and calls the violence “Congo’s problem.”
