There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar. The resolution was approved by the 15-member council 12-0 on Wednesday with abstentions by China, Russia and India. The resolution urges the military rulers of the country to immediately release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It also reiterates a call to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights in Myanmar. Britain’s ambassador said it is the first resolution on Myanmar adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body since the country joined the United Nations in 1948.
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by the M23 rebels have angered Congo’s government and led to talk of war. A report by United Nations experts earlier this year said it had “solid evidence” that Rwanda’s armed forces were backing the rebels, and the United States has openly asked Rwanda to stop it. Rwanda denies the allegations and calls the violence “Congo’s problem.”
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is urging the international community to prevent Armenia and Azerbaijan from resuming their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as the two countries accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered peace agreement. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called by Armenia, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Miroslav Jenča said a renewed conflict would likely impact the wider south Caucasus region and beyond. He urged redoubled diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan “before it is too late.” The conflict between the former Soviet countries included a six-week war in 2020 in which 6,700 people died.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, condemned charges the Guatemalan government has brought against former prosecutors and whistleblowers like Virginia Laparra. Laparra is a former prosecutor who was sentenced to four years in prison last week for abuse of authority, after she accused a judge of leaking sensitive information. The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has brought charges against a number of former anti-corruption officials and judges, leading many of them to flee the country.
Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.
Turkey: Sweden’s extradition refusal ‘very negative’
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister has called the refusal of Sweden’s top court to extradite a man wanted by Turkey a “very negative development,” as Ankara continues to delay Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO. Speaking Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey’s request for the extradition of Bulent Kenes was rejected despite a memorandum signed by Turkey, Sweden and Finland. Kenes, 55, who has been granted asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup in 2016 and considers his network to be a terror organization. Turkey also accuses Kenes of being among the coup plotters.
