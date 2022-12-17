BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight during a 2016 Louisiana road-rage confrontation pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that Ronald Gasser was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Ellen Kovach, of the 24th Judicial District Court in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish. Gasser, who was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of McKnight, faced an upcoming retrial for the fatal incident. Police said McKnight’s death followed a 5-mile (8-kilometer) confrontation that began with dangerously aggressive driving on a New Orleans bridge and ended with McKnight being shot as he stood outside Gasser’s car at a suburban intersection.

