Cleveland, OH

NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks

After notching back-to-back wins over a pair of Western Conference squads, the Wine & Gold welcome the beast of the East as the Bucks come to town for a big Central Division showdown on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers weathered a pair of close calls over the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Wolves Fall To Mavs, Split Series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Hawks' Dejounte Murray, John Collins return in win over Magic

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray returned for the team’s 126-125 home victory over Orlando on Monday. Murray, who had been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a left ankle injury, finished with 17 points in a team-high 37 minutes of action. Atlanta also got back star forward John Collins, who...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

NBA Imposes Penalty On New York Knicks For Early Free Agency Discussions

NEW YORK, December 21, 2022 – The NBA announced today the New York Knicks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded New York’s own second-round pick in the 2025 Draft. This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Jim Eichenhofer on Pelicans vs. Bucks, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast

On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the disappointing loss against the Phoenix Suns to wrap up the team's road trip and preview Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit 1st in the Eastern Conference in the NBA standings. Joe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 21

These next few days are going to be strange. We have 11 games making up this Wednesday card, but we only have two on Thursday. Then, 28 teams are in action on Friday, getting us ready for the Christmas Eve off day. With that in mind, let’s look at the schedule!
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Cavs Win Fourth Straight, Beat Jazz by 23

After a pair of nailbiters over the weekend to tip off the extended home stand, a good old-fashioned blowout is what the Wine & Gold needed on Monday night. And that’s just what they got. Going nearly wire-to-wire, the Cavaliers jumped on Utah early and never let up –...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Houston Rockets host Boys and Girls Club holiday party at game

The Houston Rockets recently played the Portland Trail Blazers. The game itself was a loss, as Portland emerged triumphant behind Damian Lillard’s 25 points and 10 assists. But the Rockets recorded a victory at the Toyota Center that night. Amidst the night of NBA action, the Rockets hosted a...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.21.2022)

The Bulls (12-18) make their final visit to Atlanta to meet up with the Hawks (16-15) for the second of four games set between the teams this season. Chicago was here only 10 days ago, where the teams put on an entertaining but heartbreaking show for Bulls fans. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Hawks rookie AJ Griffin caught an inbounds pass and in one motion floated an overtime game-winner over the lip of the rim to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd fined $25K

NEW YORK – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Kidd was assessed...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Dallas’ Jason Kidd Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Celtics

Aaron Nesmith will make his return to Boston on Wednesday night as the Pacers (15-16) and the Celtics (22-9) meet for the first time this season. The Celtics drafted Nesmith out of Vanderbilt with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-5 wing spent two seasons in Boston and was part of the Celtics team that reached the 2022 NBA Finals, but struggling to find consistent playing time on a roster that included a pair of All-Star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Horry Scale: Ayo Dosunmu's putback off airball stuns Hawks

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
ATLANTA, GA

