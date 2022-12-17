ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter among 4 injured in Brooklyn fire

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

4 injured after apartment building fire in Brooklyn 00:46

NEW YORK -- Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire in Brooklyn .

It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens .

Firefighters say the blaze was hard to get under control because the flames were trapped between the roof and the top floor of the building.

The Red Cross is helping to relocate displaced families.

"There are 60 in apartments on the floor, and there are a couple of them that were heavily damaged, so we're not sure yet how many are displaced," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said.

"We are already struggling. Like, what do those people who have no apartment tonight do?" building resident Odette Castaneda said. "Completely burned out. No windows. What do those people do tonight? It is a week before Christmas."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

