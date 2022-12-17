Read full article on original website
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Southwest, Louisiana 2023 Mardi Gras Events
Mardi Gras is a massive deal in Southwest Louisiana, so preparations are already underway for the 2023 festival season. Many scheduled events will take place before Fat Tuesday on February 21. Folks are fine-tuning their costumes and putting all the lavish decorations on their floats. Carnival excitement is already building...
Freezing Temperatures Forecasted For Later This Week In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana residents will need to pay attention to the weather later this week as freezing temperatures will be widespread in our area. The National Weather Service is calling for some of the lowest temperatures we have seen all year here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office To Conduct DWI Checkpoint During The Holidays
The holidays are almost here and that means folks will flood the roadways visiting with friends and family. Folks will be going to celebrate Christmas with dinner and presents and maybe even a few adult beverages. The one week of the year when the traffic is the heaviest is between...
