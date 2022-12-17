ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

San Juan County deputy-involved shooting sparked by sword-wielding man, officials say

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2405UK_0jlhPgrN00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said a man with a sword led to a deputy-involved shooting. It happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was trying to serve Raymond Stallings the third with a restraining order and eviction notice at his home.

Story continues below:

They alleged Stallings exited his home with a sword; He started moving toward one of the deputies. The deputy then shot at Stallings at least twice.

Stallings was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. No one else was injured.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave. Stallings has not been charged with any crime as of right now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Farmington first-responders rowing across Atlantic Ocean

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Farmington first responders are making progress on their 3,000-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean. Retired Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Hogue, Captain Mark Pfetzer, and Lieutenant Jarrod Slindee embarked on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on December 12. Their latest Facebook update, posted Wednesday, says they have traveled nearly 900 miles so far. […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy