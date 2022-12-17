Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Park Spotlights Community Spirit
HOLTVILLE – Holt Park was transformed into a winter wonderland as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas in the Park on Thursday, Dec. 15. The gazebo at the center of the park was festooned completely in lights and filled with Christmas music from choruses and bands from Holtville Middle and High school performances.
IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
UPDATED: Pioneers Memorial, ECRMC to Consolidate Services
BRAWLEY – Starting Jan. 5, patients seeking maternal and child health inpatient services at El Centro Regional Medical Center will be referred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the two facilities consolidate services. Hospital officials at both facilities called the consolidation of services an opportunity to provide a unified maternal...
Heber Man Jailed for Alleged Murder
EL CENTRO – A 30-year-old Heber man was arrested by El Centro police for the alleged fatal shooting of another man in the 2000 block of North Eighth Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Following an investigation that went through the night, Ramon Ubence Jr. was taken...
Multiagency Deal Aims to Address Salton Sea
MECCA — The cavalry is coming, so to speak, in the form of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which entered into a feasibility study agreement with local and state government agencies to find shovel-ready solutions for saving the Salton Sea. The significance of the collaboration was highlighted at...
FOOTBALL: Six Scots Named to All-DL First Team
CALEXICO – The All-Desert League football team features six members from Vincent Memorial Catholic High, including junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw for 2,920 yards, rushed for 727 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns. Three Scots were named to the First Team offense with Elias and senior receiver Armando...
FOOTBALL: Two Bulldogs Named to All-IVL First Team
CALEXICO – Two Calexico High School seniors were named to the All-Imperial Valley League First Team offense for their performances this past season. Senior running back Zeus Pradis carried the ball 186 times for 1,399 yards and scored 12 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs’ offense. Opening up the holes for Pradis to run through was senior lineman Mario Arrendondo, who was also named to the First Team offense.
