Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Gas Prices Back Below 3 Dollars a Gallon Statewide; Vincennes Gas Hovering Below 3 Bucks a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has dipped below $3.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says Indiana’s average price for regular unleaded Wednesday was $2.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices are hovering around three dollars per gallon.
wuzr.com
Cold Weather Means Stay Safe with Alternative Heat Sources
With temperatures dropping, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is reminding Hoosiers to stay safe when using alternative heating sources in your home. Keep space heaters away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials, and never leave them unattended. And, keep an eye on your fireplace and make sure it’s properly ventilated.
wuzr.com
Duke Energy: Power Outages Are Possible with Winter Storm
Energy experts and meteorologists are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit Indiana this afternoon. People should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Roads could also freeze over. A winter storm watch is going to take effect ahead of expected dangerously cold temperatures.
wuzr.com
Cold Front and Temp Drop Expected Around 4 PM Today
A massively cold, cold front is expected to hit southwest Indiana late this afternoon, and continue through the weekend. At this time, the area is under a winter storm warning for the winter system on the way. National Weather Service forecaster Randy Bowers says this isn’t your normal cold front...
Comments / 0