ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wuzr.com

Cold Weather Means Stay Safe with Alternative Heat Sources

With temperatures dropping, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is reminding Hoosiers to stay safe when using alternative heating sources in your home. Keep space heaters away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials, and never leave them unattended. And, keep an eye on your fireplace and make sure it’s properly ventilated.
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Duke Energy: Power Outages Are Possible with Winter Storm

Energy experts and meteorologists are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit Indiana this afternoon. People should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Roads could also freeze over. A winter storm watch is going to take effect ahead of expected dangerously cold temperatures.
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Cold Front and Temp Drop Expected Around 4 PM Today

A massively cold, cold front is expected to hit southwest Indiana late this afternoon, and continue through the weekend. At this time, the area is under a winter storm warning for the winter system on the way. National Weather Service forecaster Randy Bowers says this isn’t your normal cold front...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy