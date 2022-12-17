ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

4 cases of Legionnaires' disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County

 5 days ago

The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered.

Legionnaires disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain legionnaires bacteria.

"It could come from mist from a cooling tower, usually hot tubs, and also be from people that use public water in hotels. It could also be in public buildings and apartment buildings," explained Dr. Paschal Nwako, a Camden County Health officer.

Dr. Paschal Nwako said the bacterial disease has been detected in the area since October, however, the risk remains low at this time.

The health departments confirmed four official cases of Legionnaires disease in Pennsauken. While Dr. Nwako says there are other cases in Camden County, these four particular cases are close in proximity.

"We know these people live within one mile from each other so we're looking at the water supply to the municipality," said Dr. Nwako.

Officials are looking into the water supply but he says it could have come from another municipality, which is why they're encouraging people to be aware of the symptoms.

"Fever, cough, shortness of breath mussel, and aches are the symptoms. We're just adding one more disease to pile what's going on this time of year," said Dr. Nwako.

With health officials seeing the worst flu season in the last several years, COVID, and RSV, they encourage masking in large crowds.

Officials recommend ruling out COVID first if you aren't feeling well, and to contact your primary health care provider to discuss your symptoms.

