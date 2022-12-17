ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Babies, children ‘celebrate’ holiday season at Intermountain Healthcare facilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Nurses and volunteers at Intermountain Healthcare are bringing some holiday cheer to families welcoming babies into the world during the festive season. “At many Intermountain hospitals in Utah and Idaho, nurses wrap babies in the nursery in Christmas stockings and give the parents the stocking as a memento. For babies in the neonatal ICU, some nurses dress up as Santa and hold those tiny babies on their lap for a photo opportunity. And some hospitals with children’s units have Santa make a visit to older children,” read a Wednesday morning press release from Intermountain Healthcare.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors

SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
SANDY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah veterans host multicultural drumming event

PROVO, Utah — Central Utah Veterans this evening invite the community in Utah County to join them for a multicultural drumming event going on until 9 p.m. The idea is to Beat-out Suicide and help veterans who are struggling find the help and healing they need. It’s the winter...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLC hosts homeless persons memorial at Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds gathered at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City to remember homeless Utahns that have died this year. Several agencies and community partners sponsored the candlelight vigil to remember the 159 people. During the program, The Other Side Academy Choir sang and Wayne Niederhauser, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

