Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County father, son who helped solve World War II mystery returns home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Salt Lake County have recently returned from Japan after helping to solve a World War II mystery. It was a life changing moment in the lives of a family in Hiroshima, Japan; Dick Johnson and his son Chris traveled from Utah to provide them with closure after 78 years.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
KSLTV
Babies, children ‘celebrate’ holiday season at Intermountain Healthcare facilities
SALT LAKE CITY — Nurses and volunteers at Intermountain Healthcare are bringing some holiday cheer to families welcoming babies into the world during the festive season. “At many Intermountain hospitals in Utah and Idaho, nurses wrap babies in the nursery in Christmas stockings and give the parents the stocking as a memento. For babies in the neonatal ICU, some nurses dress up as Santa and hold those tiny babies on their lap for a photo opportunity. And some hospitals with children’s units have Santa make a visit to older children,” read a Wednesday morning press release from Intermountain Healthcare.
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
KSLTV
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
75-year-old male dies at Deer Valley Resort after collapsing on ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Resort ski patrol was notified of an emergency in which a man collapsed on a Homeward Bound ski run […]
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KSLTV
Utah veterans host multicultural drumming event
PROVO, Utah — Central Utah Veterans this evening invite the community in Utah County to join them for a multicultural drumming event going on until 9 p.m. The idea is to Beat-out Suicide and help veterans who are struggling find the help and healing they need. It’s the winter...
West Valley City snack company sold to major food brand
A local Utah snack company is stepping up the big leagues after being purchased by one of the world's major corporations.
KSLTV
Why a Utah woman has to pay the price of gift card fraud committed hundreds of miles away
CEDAR HILLS, Utah — Some people buy gift cards because they believe it is safer than giving cash, but a Cedar Hills woman says she will never buy a gift card again after a crook made off with hundreds of dollars she thought were secure. Last Christmas, Jana Gunderson...
‘You just feel kinda helpless’: Homes destroyed in fires across Utah
Six houses caught on fire in less than 24 hours across Utah Tuesday: one in Weber County, two in Salt Lake County and three in Provo.
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
Utah family finally gives proper funeral to veteran who went missing in WWII
Until now, a Utah family didn’t know where their son, uncle, brother and cousin was for decades after he went missing during World War II.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
KSLTV
SLC hosts homeless persons memorial at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds gathered at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City to remember homeless Utahns that have died this year. Several agencies and community partners sponsored the candlelight vigil to remember the 159 people. During the program, The Other Side Academy Choir sang and Wayne Niederhauser, the...
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
KSLTV
KSL launches original Christmas podcast to raise money for charity
SALT LAKE CITY —A few years ago, KSL Podcasts teamed up with FM100.3 and KSL NewsRadio to bring back the old-time radio drama and the tradition continues this year with an original production based on true donation stories to KSL’s Quarters for Christmas. “Every year I keep track...
KUTV
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Comments / 0