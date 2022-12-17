Read full article on original website
Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
Cybercrime experts, law enforcement break down how an Indiana man was extradited to Alabama for sending inappropriate images to minor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man from Indiana was extradited to Alabama after police say he sent sexually explicit and inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old girl. Cybercrime experts and a member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency explain how parents can protect their children online, and why this man was brought to Alabama from the Midwest.
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
Two people found dead in running vehicle, fatal overdose suspected
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak Road and Stanton Road around 2:49 a.m. on Monday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a running vehicle with two unconscious individuals inside. Both were...
NIPSCO supports Hoosiers in need with annual Hope for the Holidays giving campaign
NIPSCO’s tenth annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and employee donations, provided more than $75,000 to benefit community-serving organizations throughout Northern Indiana this holiday season. NIPSCO employees donated more than 600 toys to be donated to each of the eight Toys for Tots organizations throughout the NIPSCO...
Gas Prices Back Below 3 Dollars a Gallon Statewide; Vincennes Gas Hovering Below 3 Bucks a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has dipped below $3.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says Indiana’s average price for regular unleaded Wednesday was $2.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices are hovering around three dollars per gallon.
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released
The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
Two people found dead in vehicle appear to have suffered drug overdoses
Two people found dead inside a vehicle appear to have died due to drug overdose. St. Joseph County Police responded around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, to call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak & Stanton Roads at the far south side of St. Joseph County, near Lakeville and Marshall County.
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state before Christmas
money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days. Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right...
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
McGillem Found To Be In Possession Of Over $1300 Worth Of Stolen Property From Carmi Wal-Mart
On 12.09.22 at 11:49 a.m. White Co. authorities requested assistance with a retail theft case from the Carmi Wal-Mart. Mt. Carmel dispatch advised Wabash County authorities to attempt to locate a silver Ford Focus with red rims and a red spoiler bearing Indiana registration. A Wabash County Deputy located the vehicle which was northbound on Highway 1 in the area of 12053 Highway 1, by the rest area. The deputy turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle in question. The Ford Focus began to pass a semi and squeezed between two of them and pulled out to pass again, this time 3 other motorists. Once the vehicle passed the other motorist it turned quickly left onto Empire St. in Mt. Carmel. When the deputy made it to the intersection of Highway 1 and Empire St., he found the Ford focus in the southbound lane facing north bound, with the vehicle parked. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 43-year-old Crystal R. McGillem, of Mt. Carmel, she advised her brakes went out and that is why she couldn’t stop.
Cold Weather Means Stay Safe with Alternative Heat Sources
With temperatures dropping, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is reminding Hoosiers to stay safe when using alternative heating sources in your home. Keep space heaters away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials, and never leave them unattended. And, keep an eye on your fireplace and make sure it’s properly ventilated.
