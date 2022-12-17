Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms Retirement Open House Set Next Week
Sheriff Tim Bottoms has announced that he will retire from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office effective December 31st after 38 years of service to the citizens of Gibson County. Sheriff Bottoms is currently finishing his 2nd term as Sheriff of Gibson County. He started his career with the Gibson...
wuzr.com
Isaiah 1:17 House Operational, Offering Services
The Isaiah 1:17 House is up and running at its location on Hart Street Road near Vincennes. The location is a temporary stopover for kids who are displaced from their homes due to legal issues. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham says the 2022 opening was a year later than when they wanted to be open.
wuzr.com
KC Commissioners Considering Use of ARPA Dollars for Space Study
The Knox County Commissioners are considering a use of just over $25,000 in ARPA dollars for a space study. The study would focus on the Courthouse and other nearby County buildings. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the study will lay out the best use of space in the targeted...
wuzr.com
Longtime KC Councilman Bob Lechner Prepares to Leave Office
Outgoing Second District Knox County Councilman Bob Lechner is reflecting on his 22 years of service on Council. Lechner decided not to run for another term earlier this year. Lechner is glad to say he leaves office with the County on a high note. Lechner is also glad to see improved relations between Council and the Knox County Commissioners.
wuzr.com
KCPL Annex to Serve as Warming Center Starting Today
The Knox County Public Library will open its Annex from 5pm today, until 7am Monday, to serve as a warming shelter. The warming station will be for those who are without heat, or who lose power from the coming winter storm. The Annex is located on North 7th Street between Hart and Seminary Streets.
wuzr.com
UPDATE: Vincennes Couple Die in Car-Semi Accident on U.S. 41 Just South of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple was killed last night in a car-semi accident on U.S. 41 northbound just south of Vincennes. The accident happened when the semi, driven by 60 year old Russell L. Wilson of Princeton, was crossing U.S. 41 southbound from Industrial Park Drive. A State Police report claims Wilson had to stop for southbound traffic, with his semi-trailer blocking both northbound lanes. While his truck blocked the lanes, the car driven by 68 year old Craig Wissel struck the trailer.
wuzr.com
DCH Workers Enjoy “Jubilee” Christmas
In the spirit of the season, employees of Daviess Community Hospital recently selected “ornaments” from a tree at the hospital and either purchased gifts or made monetary donations to the “Jubilee Christmas” project. The project helps approximately 250 families and 600 children each year in Daviess County.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Schools See Significant Rise in Budget for 2023
Vincennes Community Schools officials have received their final budget for the coming year. The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has set the Corporation budget at $38,104,000, — a $6,000 decrease from the budget estimate. The final budget is up significantly from last year’s budget — especially in the Education and Operations funds.
wuzr.com
KC Commissioners Release First Draft of ARPA Spending Plan
The Knox County Commissioners have released a draft copy of plans for spending American Rescue Plan Act money. The Commissioners, along with Knox County Council, are considering how to spend just over $3 million in remaining ARPA funds. The money is leftover from spending $4 million of their allocation on the Knox County Jail expansion.
wuzr.com
City Proud of Impact of GSH Ambulance Service on Its Citizens
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is happy with the progress made in the city’s ambulance service over the last year. Good Samaritan Hospital took over the service this summer; the service is being funded in part by a countywide public safety Local Income Tax. The tax collection started in October, with the first LIT revenue coming back in January.
wuzr.com
Five Wrestlers Win Titles in Meet at Southridge
The Vincennes Grapplers competed at the Southridge Mat Raid on Sunday Dec 18. The grapplers had a very good showing with placing 15 out of their 25 participants:. Champions were: Marcus Banks, Romeo Murphy, Lincoln Bubalo, Braxten Land, Kinnick Funk,. Runner Ups: Eli Johnson, Jayden Lambert,. 3rd place Jaxson Bailey.
wuzr.com
Gas Prices Back Below 3 Dollars a Gallon Statewide; Vincennes Gas Hovering Below 3 Bucks a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana has dipped below $3.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says Indiana’s average price for regular unleaded Wednesday was $2.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices are hovering around three dollars per gallon.
wuzr.com
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
wuzr.com
“Cops and Kids” Shopping Together Today in Washington
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place today at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow them to...
wuzr.com
Sports Recap for Wednesday, 12/22
(Lady Warriors Win Battle of Unbeatens) The North Knox Lady Warriors extended a small lead with a late third quarter charge, as they defeated Linton 37-26 in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 2A. Lexi Primus led the Lady Warriors with 15 in the victory. The 2A Number...
wuzr.com
Gas Prices Continue Dropping Statewide; Vincennes Gas Still Well Below 3 Dollars a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.02 a gallon, three cents lower than Monday and ten cents lower than Tuesday’s national average. Indiana’s average price on Tuesday was also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 84 cents lower than...
wuzr.com
GSH “Giving Tree” Still Giving to Kids
Employees of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree. Thanks to their generosity, 170 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning. Through the Giving Tree program, hospital employees bought...
wuzr.com
VCSC Approves Move from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance
Vincennes Community Schools has approved a move in the Corporation’s property and workman’s compensation insurance for next year. The Corporation will transfer the insurance from E-SCRIPT to Selective Insurance for the next year. In his comments last night, VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley noted both cost reduction, and lower...
wuzr.com
Closing Reminder for Vincennes City Offices for Christmas
Vincennes City Government offices will close this Friday and on Monday, December 26th for Christmas. Also, City offices will close for New Year’s on Friday, December 30th and Monday, January 2nd. Trash collection will not be affected in either of those weeks. Recycling collection be affected. The next recycling...
wuzr.com
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/20
The South Knox Girls Basketball is now 8-4 after rolling over Tecumseh 63-46. Ella Bobe paced the Lady Spartans with a game high 25 points. Delaynee Coomes added 16 points while Bren Hill chipped in with 13 points for the Spartans who nailed 12 3’s in the game. (Tonight’s...
Comments / 0