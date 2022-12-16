Read full article on original website
Reta Kathleene "Kathy" McCoy
Reta Kathleene "Kathy" McCoy, age 76, Pleasanton, Kan., passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial in the Benjamin Cemetery, Amoret, Mo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Pleasanton Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kathy McCoy Memorial Fund, in care of Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, KS 66075. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
Grant submitted for Memorial Hall repairs
A grant application to fund repairs at Memorial Hall has been submitted, which means everyone in the city of Fort Scott begin the waiting period. During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Director Robert Harrington reported on the status of the grant and also provided the final dollar amounts.
‘Cold’ won’t begin to describe coming windchills
Bourbon County residents need to prepare for an arctic blast and winter storm that is expected to move into the area by Thursday, bringing “life threatening” windchills and hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Thursday through 12 a.m....
Wreaths at the U.S. National Cemetery
Through a coordinated effort, wreaths were purchased for each of the gravestones at Fort Scott National Cemetery through the Wreaths Across America program. On Saturday, a ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance led by Bourbon County 4-H clubs; a welcome by Diann Tucker, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America; invocation and benediction by Dav Mohler, chaplain of American Legion Post 25; remarks by guest speaker Orval “Butch” Page, retired veteran; placement of ceremonial wreaths representing each branch of military service; and the playing of “Taps” by local trumpeter Steve Harry.
