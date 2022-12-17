Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Snow has started, travel not advised Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Emergency officials caution travel is not advised Thursday as snow and dangerous wind chills could result in extreme conditions. The Adams County Emergency Management director said it will be a good day to stay home with wind chills lower than we've seen in decades. Wednesday...
NebraskaTV
Crossroads Mission opening doors for those who need shelter from cold temps
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the winter weather continuing to get colder, a local shelter is giving those in need a place to go. Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney is opening their doors to anyone who needs an escape from the cold.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Casino Resort hits jackpot with gaming approval
AXTELL, Neb. — Gambling is open for business in Grand Island a couple of days after Christmas. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has given approval to Grand Island Casino Resort and the temporary facility inside Fonner Park to receive an authorized gaming operators application. The ribbon cutting...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island City Council votes on police chief, Conestoga Mall redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The city of Grand Island will soon have a new police chief. Mayor Roger Steele appointed Kevin Denney and the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to bring him on. "The attitude of the police officers is very professional and I just want to commend them...
NebraskaTV
Local efforts in Buffalo County hope to alleviate childcare shortages in the area
KEARNEY, Neb. — Obtaining a childcare license can often be overwhelming. Local efforts are aiming to make the process a little bit easier for those entering the childcare field. Buffalo County Early Childhood Collaborative is providing a $2,000 stipend to any newly licensed childcare home or childcare center through...
NebraskaTV
Hot Meals USA returns for annual Kearney Christmas Community Meal
KEARNEY, NEB. — The holidays mean coming together with family and sharing a good meal. For some, that’s not always possible, but a non-profit organization is hoping to change that one hot meal at a time. Hot Meals USA is returning to Kearney for its annual Christmas Community...
NebraskaTV
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Park and Rec Winter Activities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Park and Recreation has a way for you to keep warm and active this winter. Marty Browne with KPR has more on the leagues available and registration dates. The deadline to register for volleyball is December 19, basketball is January 3. More registration forms.
NebraskaTV
10 arrested, animals seized in alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people were arrested and numerous animals were seized following an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. According to Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Nebraska Game and Parks officers were called to a property south of Highway 92 in eastern Howard County for a report of illegal gambling activity involving roosters.
NebraskaTV
Public records reveal more on investigation into GIPS board member-elect's residency
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — We’re learning more about the timeline of events surrounding Grand Island Public Schools launching an investigation into the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. NTV News filed a public records request with GIPS for documents pertaining to the investigation and received those documents Tuesday...
NebraskaTV
GI man arrested after aerosol duster cans, meth found in home with kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after police say he had meth and more than 100 cans of aerosol duster in his home. Brian Hughes, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
NebraskaTV
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
NebraskaTV
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
