Grand Island, NE

Snow has started, travel not advised Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Emergency officials caution travel is not advised Thursday as snow and dangerous wind chills could result in extreme conditions. The Adams County Emergency Management director said it will be a good day to stay home with wind chills lower than we've seen in decades. Wednesday...
Grand Island Casino Resort hits jackpot with gaming approval

AXTELL, Neb. — Gambling is open for business in Grand Island a couple of days after Christmas. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has given approval to Grand Island Casino Resort and the temporary facility inside Fonner Park to receive an authorized gaming operators application. The ribbon cutting...
Hot Meals USA returns for annual Kearney Christmas Community Meal

KEARNEY, NEB. — The holidays mean coming together with family and sharing a good meal. For some, that’s not always possible, but a non-profit organization is hoping to change that one hot meal at a time. Hot Meals USA is returning to Kearney for its annual Christmas Community...
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
Kearney Park and Rec Winter Activities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Park and Recreation has a way for you to keep warm and active this winter. Marty Browne with KPR has more on the leagues available and registration dates. The deadline to register for volleyball is December 19, basketball is January 3. More registration forms.
10 arrested, animals seized in alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people were arrested and numerous animals were seized following an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. According to Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Nebraska Game and Parks officers were called to a property south of Highway 92 in eastern Howard County for a report of illegal gambling activity involving roosters.
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach

KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
