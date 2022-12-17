ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade

The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both made eye-opening moves in MLB free agency this offseason. San Diego brought in Xander Bogaerts while the Giants landed Carlos Correa to bolster their lineup. But Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t worried, per Matthew Moreno. “Obviously the Padres have made a ton […] The post Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion

The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Padres beat out Dodgers for key pitcher in free agency

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were embroiled in a bidding war for free-agent right-hander Seth Lugo, and he made his final decision on Monday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Lugo and the Padres are in agreement on a contract in free agency, bringing the former Mets’ reliever to San Diego after he spent the last seven seasons in the Big Apple.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing

The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner ironically speaks out on Steve Cohen’s Mets spending

For years, the New York Yankees, owned by the late George Steinbrenner, have flexed their financial might over the rest of the MLB. They have led the league in payroll for tons of years, and they have continued to be one of the league’s high rollers with George’s son, Hal Steinbrenner, now at the helm. […] The post Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner ironically speaks out on Steve Cohen’s Mets spending appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Adley Rutschman reason Orioles swung for James McCann trade

The Baltimore Orioles, after years of terrible baseball, appear to be turning things around, thanks in no small part to top prospect Adley Rutschman’s successful breakthrough into the majors. In only 113 games and 470 plate appearances since his call-up on May 21, Rutschman put up 5.3 WAR (per Fangraphs), on the back of elite hitting for a catcher and elite defense behind the plate.
BALTIMORE, MD
James McCann traded after Mets drops $315 million bag at Carlos Correa

The New York Mets have made their first move after flipping Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants. The Mets have long sought to make a James McCann trade, and have finally struck a deal. McCann has been traded from the Mets to the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The return to New York […] The post James McCann traded after Mets drops $315 million bag at Carlos Correa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency

The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
From Kenley Jansen to Masataka Yoshida: Grading Red Sox’ MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason knowing that they were going to have to make some big moves if they wanted to remain a potential playoff contender in the 2023 season and beyond. Instead, they have spent most of the free agency period on the sidelines watching, leaving their fan base dismayed by their lack of interest when it comes to improving.
BOSTON, MA
3 moves Giants must make after Carlos Correa blockbuster falls apart

It’s been a rather rough offseason for the San Francisco Giants so far. After just missing out on signing Aaron Judge to anchor their lineup for the next decade or so, the Giants turned their attention to Carlos Correa, and they seemed set to land him on a 13-year, $350 million deal. Instead, Correa has […] The post 3 moves Giants must make after Carlos Correa blockbuster falls apart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aaron Judge press conference gets Derek Jeter surprise

The New York Yankees have officially achieved their primary goal of re-signing star outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason. With the press conference to announce his signing underway, there’s no way that he can back out at the last second in a similar manner to what Carlos Correa just pulled on the San Francisco Giants. The […] The post Aaron Judge press conference gets Derek Jeter surprise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
