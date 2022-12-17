ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
Protecting your pets as cold temps hit SETX

BEAUMONT — As we await the drop in temps we like to remind people about the "Four P's." All week you've heard about three of those -- people, pipes, and plants. Now we talk about how to keep pets safe in the cold weather. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold

BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
