Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local business per day. Watch...
'Please come in' : M&D Supply employees urging Southeast Texans to prepare for arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are in preparation mode as an arctic cold front is expected to make its way to the area Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold...
KFDM-TV
High-speed chase on I-10 in Chambers County ends with crash and arrest
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A chase on I-10 in Chambers County comes to a crashing end when a trooper uses a pit maneuver. The hot pursuit began after Chambers County dispatch was flooded with calls about a dangerous driver. Investigators say the suspect, Derrick Brown, of Dallas, was in a...
KFDM-TV
House fire in Jefferson County leaves woman with nothing right before Christmas
A woman is now without a home only a few day before Christmas. Firefighters got a call a little after 10 P.M. Sunday night that a home off Old Sour Lake Road was on fire. No one was home at the time. It's believed electrical issues are to blame. KFDM/Fox...
'I loved him': Vidor family says Christmas will be quieter after 14-year-old dies in early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — A heartbroken Vidor family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw Jr. spoke to his son, John Castilaw III, Saturday. The teenager was spending the weekend at his friend's house. "I messaged...
KFDM-TV
Federal report identifies cause of 2019 Port Neches chemical plant explosion
Dec. 20, 2022 — For more than 100 days in 2019, a dangerous chemical material was expanding inside a 16-inch-diameter pipe at a Port Neches chemical plant — rapidly forming into a sort of toxic popcorn, pushing against the metal walls. The night before Thanksgiving, that pipe suddenly...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD looking for Aggravated Robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for a suspect related to an Aggravated Robbery from December 11th around 9pm. The robbery took place at Shop N Save on 4th Street where the suspect threatened the clerk with a firearm. If you can identify this suspect or have any information...
KFDM-TV
Protecting your pets as cold temps hit SETX
BEAUMONT — As we await the drop in temps we like to remind people about the "Four P's." All week you've heard about three of those -- people, pipes, and plants. Now we talk about how to keep pets safe in the cold weather. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
KFDM-TV
Some Other Place gives out toys for children in need
BEAUMONT — At some other place, the line was down the street as families picked up donated toys for Christmas. Over 700 kids received two gifts.
Comments / 0