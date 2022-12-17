ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Ducks make a major splash on Early Signing Day

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. With the early national signing period beginning, it was time for players to put pen to paper. And arguably, no one had a bigger day than Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Here is exactly what unfolded. Earlier this week, the Ducks lost...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

OSU football continues upward trend on Signing Day

CORVALLIS, Ore. — All signs continue to point up for Oregon State football as Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. inked 18 signees Wednesday. The class was headlined by two four-star recruits in Downey quarterback Aidan Chiles and Las Vegas defensive lineman Kelze Howard. OSU was heavy on...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Slow start dooms Oregon men against Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team will enter its Christmas break on a sour note after suffering a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley. The Ducks entered Tuesday having won their last three games, but started slow against their WAC opponents. The Wolverines entered halftime with a...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer inks contract extension

EUGENE, Ore. — The college volleyball season came to a close Saturday with Texas defeating Louisville in the national championship. The Ducks had an incredible season, going undefeated at home and reaching the Elite 8. The man in charge of the team won't be leaving Oregon anytime soon. The...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Kotek kicks off 'One Oregon Listening Tour' in Yamhill County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her “One Oregon Listening Tour” in Yamhill County today. The tour will see Kotek visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office. Today's events in McMinnville focused on healthcare and addiction care, early learning, and housing and homelessness.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kpic

Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
kpic

'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk

NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
NEWPORT, OR
kpic

Eugene Airport prepared for increased holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — With Christmas right around the corner, traffic at the Eugene Airport is expected to pick up towards the end of the week. According to Andrew Martz, the assistant airport director, the December 22 and 23 are expected to be the two biggest travel days of the winter holiday season.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kpic

City of Eugene prepared for possible winter storm; warming centers available

EUGENE, Ore. — With icy weather looming in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Storm Watch' for the southern Willamette Valley; including the City of Eugene. The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, with power outages and tree damage expected due to potential ice accumulations.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Lyndsie Leech sworn in as Ward 7 interim councilor

EUGENE, Ore. — Lyndsie Leech is officially a Eugene city councilor. She was sworn in the Interim Ward 7 councilor earlier Monday, December 19. Leech is filling the position after Claire Syrett was recalled back in September. She says that recall represented the tension in the ward and inspired...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy