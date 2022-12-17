Read full article on original website
$250,000 grant going to help reopen Paradise Teen Center following Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded 53 grants to Butte County schools totaling nearly a half-million dollars, and a $250,000 grant to help reopen the Paradise Teen Center on Skyway. The Butte Strong Fund Education Grant Program was open from May to November, allowing all schools...
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Flu cases are rising in Butte County this holiday season. Coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus are all on the rise. All three are respiratory illnesses and can have similar symptoms, and flu activity in Butte County is expected to remain elevated over the next several weeks.
Missing person with special needs rescued in Butte County
MAGALIA, Calif. — Several Butte County agencies worked together to locate a man with special needs who was considered a "walk away" missing person on Monday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were activated just after 6:00 p.m. to find the man who was last seen in Magalia. Because he was wearing light clothing and has special needs, he was considered at-risk.
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
Chico police release reminder on how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is reminding the public how to protect catalytic converters from being stolen amid a rise in thefts nationwide. The CPD says the best defense is to etch the vehicle identification number (VIN) or an owner-applied number (OAN) onto the catalytic converter. They say a lack of identifiable markings makes it difficult for officers to successfully arrest a suspect and charge them with a crime.
Drugs found, arrest made after Chico woman leads Paradise Police on chase
PARADISE, Calif. — A Chico woman was arrested early Sunday morning for several charges after failing to yield to a police officer for a traffic stop, according to the Paradise Police Department (PPD). The PPD says an officer attempted to pull over Samantha Witte, 29, of Chico, for speeding...
Local mom raising money for inclusive playground in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A local mother is teaming up with other mothers and city leaders to help raise money to build an inclusive playground in Corning. Justine Reddish says it's a project dear to her heart as her four-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Reddish has an autoimmune disease and...
Feather River Fish Hatchery will increase its production of fall-run Chinook salmon
OROVILLE, Calif. — After years of drought and poor river conditions, officials are hoping to increase the production of salmon in the Feather River by three and a half million fish in 2023. Chinook salmon are a vital part of California's ecosystem and native tribes. They also bring significant...
Health experts warn to take precautions before traveling this holiday season
REDDING, Calif. — Christmas is less than a week away but many states are seeing a rise in illnesses ahead of holiday travel. Cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 have created what health experts are calling a “tridemic.”. According to the Department of Health and Human Services,...
Butte County fire crews knock down Oroville garage fire
OROVILLE, Calif. — Fire crews in Butte County were called to a house fire early Monday morning on Melrose Drive east of Oroville. According to the CAL FIRE Butte unit, crews were dispatched around 5:00 a.m. and began knocking down flames in the garage. Three additional engines were requested.
Anderson Police release results from Sunday night DUI checkpoint
ANDERSON, Calif. — Three people were arrested during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Sunday in Anderson. The Anderson Police Department (APD) says a total of 301 vehicles went through the checkpoint on McMurry Dr. One person was arrested for DUI and two drivers were arrested for driving on a suspended license, according to the APD.
Man using Tesla autopilot feature arrested for drunk driving
PARADISE, Calif. — A man was arrested late Sunday night after officers say he wrecked his car and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times over the legal limit, according to the Paradise Police Department (PPD). Just before 11:30 p.m., the PPD says officers...
