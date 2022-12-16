Situated just north of Carkeek Park, 12545 8th Ave. NW looks out across the Puget Sound’s shimmering blue waters across to Bainbridge Island and the Olympic Mountains beyond. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom midcentury home was built in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood in 1953 and offers 3,220 square feet of living space. It’s a real best of both worlds situation because the residence has retained many of its true-to-the-period, now sought-after details, while also having undergone a significant renovation to modernize and create efficiencies.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO