Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Related
redmond-reporter.com
84,350 workers in the Redmond, Bellevue areas will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 84,000 workers in the Kirkland, Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond area who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have dementia, cancer, other illnesses or injuries.
thereflector.com
Commentary: Washington employers shine in annual awards ceremony
Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala on Nov. 17 in...
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
seattlerefined.com
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
olympiatime.com
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country
WalletHub found the best cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
One Washington State Town Ranks #1 in the Nation for Generosity
What Town In Washington State is The Most Generous?. Washingtonians are pretty generous when it comes to helping out their fellow neighbors. I know whenever we do a radiothon or such, Tri-Citians always step up to help. You hear a lot of negativity concerning gas prices and inflation but one...
KOMO News
Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike
SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
Aerospace company with Redmond office selling for nearly $5B
REDMOND, Wash. — NASA relies on many different companies to help build its space exploration missions, but one company with ties to Western Washington often plays a key role. Aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne has a research and development office in Redmond. People working there have often played a key...
urbnlivn.com
Renovated Broadview midcentury with Puget Sound views
Situated just north of Carkeek Park, 12545 8th Ave. NW looks out across the Puget Sound’s shimmering blue waters across to Bainbridge Island and the Olympic Mountains beyond. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom midcentury home was built in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood in 1953 and offers 3,220 square feet of living space. It’s a real best of both worlds situation because the residence has retained many of its true-to-the-period, now sought-after details, while also having undergone a significant renovation to modernize and create efficiencies.
wastetodaymagazine.com
King County, Washington, pilot shows potential solutions for recycling plastic wraps and bags
A recent pilot project in the Seattle-King County, Washington area that used drop-off bins at local retailers to recycle plastic wraps and bags shows promising results, according to the county. The pilot project was sponsored by Dow, Nova, General Mills and PAC Worldwide through the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Washington....
roadtirement.com
Classy upscale brunch on the water
A little while back we shared a visit to Arnies Edmonds that we had over a year ago and we stated we were planning a return trip . That trip happened on Sunday with our Seattle family before we went to see The Nutcracker ballet in Seattle. We got to...
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
MyNorthwest.com
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders
In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Winter wonderland
— Photos taken by Denise Meade in downtown Edmonds Sunday night. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
Comments / 0