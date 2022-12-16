ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thereflector.com

Commentary: Washington employers shine in annual awards ceremony

Washington is fortunate to be a state filled with strong, resilient and innovative employers. We were reminded of that last month during the annual Association of Washington Business (AWB) awards ceremony in Tacoma. AWB handed out a record 13 awards at the Evening of Excellence gala on Nov. 17 in...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlerefined.com

2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America

Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KING COUNTY, WA
olympiatime.com

How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
KOMO News

Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike

SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Renovated Broadview midcentury with Puget Sound views

Situated just north of Carkeek Park, 12545 8th Ave. NW looks out across the Puget Sound’s shimmering blue waters across to Bainbridge Island and the Olympic Mountains beyond. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom midcentury home was built in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood in 1953 and offers 3,220 square feet of living space. It’s a real best of both worlds situation because the residence has retained many of its true-to-the-period, now sought-after details, while also having undergone a significant renovation to modernize and create efficiencies.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Classy upscale brunch on the water

A little while back we shared a visit to Arnies Edmonds that we had over a year ago and we stated we were planning a return trip . That trip happened on Sunday with our Seattle family before we went to see The Nutcracker ballet in Seattle. We got to...
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents

Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders

In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Winter wonderland

— Photos taken by Denise Meade in downtown Edmonds Sunday night.
EDMONDS, WA

