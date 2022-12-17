An Alabama woman was so angry over a missed connection from Miami to New York City that she allegedly hurled a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent, according to AL.com. Camila McMillie, 25, was arrested on Tuesday at Miami International Airport on aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct charges after she allegedly threw a full blown tantrum, ripping computer terminals, boarding pass scanners, and keyboards off the ticketing desk. In video of the incident, the Birmingham native can be heard yelling at the agent to “find her children,” who had reportedly walked off to use the bathroom, while dozens of onlookers watched in shock and awe. The agent suffered bruising to her shoulder while the airline estimated that the irate passenger damaged about $10,000 worth of equipment, according to the Miami Herald. Her children are reportedly still in Dade County after being located safely in the airport, according to Local10, and may be handed over to the Department of Children and Families. McMillie’s bond was set at $4,500.

