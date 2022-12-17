ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

fox26houston.com

Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast

HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HFD: 2 people killed in house fire in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating a heating unit that may have sparked a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department. HFD said a man and a woman in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers. HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Zoo's oldest orangutan, Rudi Valentino, dies at 45

HOUSTON — After celebrating his 45th birthday earlier this month, the oldest male orangutan in North America has died, according to the Houston Zoo. Editor's note: The main video in this story is from Rudi's birthday celebration. The zoo posted to Facebook Wednesday:. "It is with great sadness that...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston, TX
