Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Man Murders Ex Before Killing Himself in Houston Murder-Suicide
A woman who dated a deranged murderer is now dead after he killed her before taking his own life in Houston Thursday. Police say Milton Wayne Cole lured the uncle of Ja’Dee Turner out of his home before shooting her to death. He then shot and killed himself. They were both found dead in her bedroom moments later.
Missing 71-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston near Acres Homes Saturday, police say
Police say Jackie Thomas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen near Acres Homes in northwest Houston on Saturday.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child
Investigators said the daycare worker had access to kids through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in the Houston area.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
If you see a police response in downtown Houston today, it may be a drill
HOUSTON — If you see what looks like a lot of police activity downtown, don’t be alarmed. The City of Houston is conducting full-scale active shooter drills until 3 p.m. today. The exercise, which started at around 9 a.m., is focusing on first responder preparedness and city employee...
Update: City of Baytown gives all-clear after police activity reported at Home Depot
BAYTOWN, Texas — UPDATE: Baytown has given the all-clear. At this point, no other details are available. The city of Baytown is asking the public to avoid the Home Depot on Garth Road near Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road due to a heavy police presence. No other details have been...
ABC13 Houston
18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for an 18-year-old who has been charged in the fatal shooting of two men outside a southwest Houston convenience store last month. Bradlyn Alex McKay is charged with capital murder. Houston police released the 18-year-old's ID photo in hopes that someone knows...
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
HFD: 2 people killed in house fire in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating a heating unit that may have sparked a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department. HFD said a man and a woman in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral...
Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers. HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
KHOU
Several Houston art studios destroyed in fire
The building was home to several local artists and a production studio. Some of the artists didn't have insurance.
Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say
An employee told Eyewitness News that a man was in distress, but no one else was in danger.
Houston Zoo's oldest orangutan, Rudi Valentino, dies at 45
HOUSTON — After celebrating his 45th birthday earlier this month, the oldest male orangutan in North America has died, according to the Houston Zoo. Editor's note: The main video in this story is from Rudi's birthday celebration. The zoo posted to Facebook Wednesday:. "It is with great sadness that...
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0