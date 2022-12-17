The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO