Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Beaumont
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC
After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station
The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Dec. 16-18
It's the middle of December and we bet you are tired of working, shopping, or all things stressful. We are sure you're ready to forget about adulting and are ready to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend huh?. Well, that's where we come in! We...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Your New Schedule For Trash Pickup For The Holiday’s In Lake Charles
The Christmas and New Year holidays are on their way, so many public entities will be closing to observe the holidays. Such is the case for the City Of Lake Charles. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022, and the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Freezing Temperatures Forecasted For Later This Week In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana residents will need to pay attention to the weather later this week as freezing temperatures will be widespread in our area. The National Weather Service is calling for some of the lowest temperatures we have seen all year here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
Beaumont Animal Care facility seeks help in keeping animals warm during the arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — As the arctic blast works its way through southeast Texas, Beaumont Animal Care is seeking help. The facility is pleading with the community to lend a helping hand, or in this case a warm home. BAC is currently at capacity with over 90 dogs in cages...
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located. Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.
One man injured after shooting at home in Orange Tuesday evening
ORANGE, Texas — A man was injured after being shot at a home in Orange Tuesday evening. The call came in at 5:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in Orange. Orange Police Officer Jonathan Baggett tells 12News the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambualnce.
