Beaumont, TX

Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Missing prisoner discovered within the Stiles Unit’s perimeter fence — TDJC

After a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice investigators found an inmate who had gone missing. Officials reported missing 42-year-old Zachary Myrick on Tuesday morning. He was later discovered, according to TDCJ, inside the surrounding fence. It was unclear at first if...
BEAUMONT, TX
City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station

The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold

BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles, LA
