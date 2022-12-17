Read full article on original website
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
A Euclid 13-year-old shot in the head is making a miraculous recovery just days before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unthinkable crime, and a long road to recovery for a 13-year-old boy shot in the head. The Euclid child was hit by gunfire when more than one dozen shots were fired into his family’s home on December 15th. His mother who asked that we...
Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George. George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police. If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505. Reference...
Lake County K-9 helps find heroin, methamphetamine in traffic stop
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said their new K-9 Ryker is already helping keep the community safe by finding various narcotics in a Perry Township traffic stop. Deputies conducted the traffic stop in the area of North Ridge Road and Narrows Road on Dec....
Snowstorm headed to Northeast Ohio: Here’s how ODOT, firefighters plan to keep you safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This upcoming snowstorm won’t stop first responders from doing their jobs, but it could slow them down. Lt. Jason Buss from Richmond Heights Fire says that’s why it’s important for departments to be prepared for the snow. If you can, it’s helpful for...
Cleveland Heights butcher gets holiday sales boost. Have consumers turned a corner?
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brisket, tenderloin, and especially prepared foods are flying out the door this holiday season at Mister Brisket in Cleveland Heights. “Crazy,” said owner Hank Kornblut. “Whatever’s going on, people still have money and they still want to spend money.”. Mister Brisket has...
Debate heats up over ice in Cleveland Heights rink
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Community Center has reopened after COVID, but without ice on the South Rink. “I’m here to talk about the South Rink and maybe this decision between turf and ice.” said hockey parent Brian West. Turf versus ice is the debate...
