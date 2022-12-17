EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George. George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police. If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505. Reference...

