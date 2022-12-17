ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conneaut, OH

cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid boy missing since Dec. 7

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community on Dec. 20 to help find missing 16-year-old Javierre George. George ran away from home on Dec. 7 and has not returned, according to police. If you see George or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505. Reference...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Lake County K-9 helps find heroin, methamphetamine in traffic stop

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said their new K-9 Ryker is already helping keep the community safe by finding various narcotics in a Perry Township traffic stop. Deputies conducted the traffic stop in the area of North Ridge Road and Narrows Road on Dec....
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Debate heats up over ice in Cleveland Heights rink

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Community Center has reopened after COVID, but without ice on the South Rink. “I’m here to talk about the South Rink and maybe this decision between turf and ice.” said hockey parent Brian West. Turf versus ice is the debate...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

