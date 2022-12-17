Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
COVID-19 pushed Alaska’s death rate higher and life expectancy lower in 2021
The 10 leading causes of death in Alaska in 2021, as reported by the state Division of Public Health, show malignant neoplasms (cancer) at the top and COVID-19 in third place. (Graph from Alaska Vital Statistics 2021.) (Alaska Beacon) - Alaskans’ life expectancy dropped and death rate rose in 2021,...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2022
It’s been a chilly and snowy winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, there’s no better way to warm up than with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition!. Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
akbizmag.com
Affirming Care: Transgender Healthcare Resources
Transgender people have specialized healthcare needs, which providers in Alaska are stepping up to provide. Being transgender is more than a medical condition; it is an aspect of human lives. That said, transgender people have, by their nature, special healthcare needs. Since 2014, when TIME magazine signaled a “Transgender Tipping...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Alaska
There’s no doubt about it, Alaska may just be one of the snowiest places in the entirety of the United States. However, just how snowy is it? And where is most of that snow found at? If you’re not sure of the answer to these questions, don’t worry. This complete guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the snowiest place in Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Here Are 11 Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In Alaska, they’re Truly Nature Magic
Alaska is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and its lakes are no exception. From crystal clear glacial lakes to picturesque mountain lakes, Alaska has something for everyone. Here are 11 of the most beautiful lakes in Alaska, according to our readers:
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska meteor complication - Dec. 21, 2022
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. A bright meteor flashed across the early morning sky over Southcentral Alaska Wednesday, according to reports from several residents. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena...
Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget does not come close to rectifying the dire straits and circumstances caused by the Chinook and chum fisheries crash on the Kuskokwim and Yukon River drainages. I have written multiple commentaries about the Chinook and chum fisheries crash and subsequent crisis for many Alaska Native communities and fisherwomen and […] The post Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 20 hours ago.
kcaw.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage School Board approves cut recommendations, but there’s likely still...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 18th in-custody death of the year
A 64-year-old man died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of 64-year-old Morris Teeluk. He was serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction, and had been in custody since 2014. The department did not provide a cause of Teeluk’s death, and said it cannot release medical information, citing privacy provisions.
Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan is challenging a state permit approving construction of a gold and metals mine that would tunnel under the Saksaia Glacier on 6,100-foot Flower Mountain near the headwaters of the Chilkat River watershed. Chilkat Indian Village officials say the project’s proposed system to treat water runoff from the mine in […] The post Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gov. Dunleavy names new Department of Health commissioner
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Monday the elevation of his acting Alaska Department of Health commissioner to a permanent position. Heidi Hedberg, who also chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation, will be the department’s permanent commissioner. Hedberg’s name will be sent to the legislature for a confirmation vote in the next session.
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 20, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: People are waiting a really long time for food stamps and the state isn’t talking about it. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testified from jail for the defense at a trial challenging the qualifications of Representative David Eastman to serve in the Alaska Legislature. Plus an aurora globe is being installed in a Fairbanks hotel.
