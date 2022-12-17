Read full article on original website
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside. On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door. When her friend...
Man stole car by forging signature on title, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car by forging its sale on the title. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Piedmont, where a woman reported her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen. On Dec. 11, police...
3 charged after woman’s car stolen from apartment complex, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after a woman’s car was stolen from her apartment complex in Bartlett. On Dec. 19, police responded to an auto theft call in the 2100 block of Westchester Drive, according to an affidavit. A woman said she left her 2013 Infiniti...
Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road. Surveillance footage showed four men...
Woman set fire to home, resisted arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home and resisting arrest. On Dec. 20, Memphis Police responded to 232 Fairway Ave., where they saw a woman starting a fire near the front window of the property. She was identified as Latonya Parks, according...
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
localmemphis.com
MPD searching for suspect of Citgo carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, a carjacking took place at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View near I40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A victim was pumping gas into his white Chysler 300 when a man approached the victim, pointed a rifle at them and demanded the victim's car keys, police said.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
4th suspect charged in man’s death after home shot up in Frayser, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect is behind bars in the murder of a man who died after a home was shot up in Frayser. On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found dead inside car in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead inside of a car in South Memphis on Monday, December 19. Police said officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Latham Street around 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
Men steal $9K worth of cigarettes from Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men stole $9,000 worth of cigarettes and some beer from a Memphis gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the burglary happened at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway around 8 p.m. on December 10. The three men walked in and...
Man found with stolen gun after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 4700 block of Queens Lace Court. A man said he and another person were meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, according to...
localmemphis.com
Double homicide took place at Raines and Kirby, police say
MPD said that the suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan. Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call (901) 528-2274.
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced...
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
