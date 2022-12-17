Read full article on original website
Related
cullmantribune.com
PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope downs Fairview 77-62, Lady Raiders improve to 12-0 with 63-22 win
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home to D.E. Ryan Gymnasium Tuesday night to host the Aggies of Fairview and both Good Hope squads were able to collect wins on their home court. The top-ranked Lady Raiders cruised past the Lady Aggies 63-22 to improve to 12-0 and in the boys’ game, Good Hope topped Fairview 77-62 to remain unbeaten in county play.
cullmantribune.com
Wallace State Diagnostic Imaging recognizes graduates
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Diagnostic Imaging program recognized its latest group of graduates with its annual pinning ceremony. “Today marks a milestone in your journey as radiologic technologist,” said Program Director and Assistant Dean of Health Sciences Jim Malone. “The fact that you’re here, that you made it to this achievement, it shows that you are gifted, serious minded, have promise and a purpose for yourself and your future.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420. Arrests . December 20. Mann, Jacob C; 26. resisting arrest. obstructing governmental operations. Smith, Christian X; 31. arson-2nd degree. Walker, Joey V; 25.
Comments / 0