HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Diagnostic Imaging program recognized its latest group of graduates with its annual pinning ceremony. “Today marks a milestone in your journey as radiologic technologist,” said Program Director and Assistant Dean of Health Sciences Jim Malone. “The fact that you’re here, that you made it to this achievement, it shows that you are gifted, serious minded, have promise and a purpose for yourself and your future.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO