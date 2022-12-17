Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Tips for keeping your house safe and warm during the cold weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — As brutally cold air settles over Iowa, here are some important reminders to keep your house safe and warm this winter. Keep your heat to at least 64 degrees. Seal cracks in windows and doors. Move furniture away from vents and radiators. Close the flue...
cbs2iowa.com
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads
VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
who13.com
Megan’s Holiday Gift-Aways: prize pack from Iowa Beef Council
Holiday celebrations with friends and family do not have to be stressful or time-consuming. Rochelle Gilman with the Iowa Beef Industry Council shares how beef is a delicious choice for the holidays.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa State Patrol recommends delaying travel until winter storm passes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is recommending people delay their holiday-related travels for the next few days. Troopers say, if you have to drive, take steps to get from point a to point b safely. State troopers recommend driving slowly due to the strong winds and...
KCRG.com
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
iheart.com
Iowa DOT Offers Some Winter Driving Tips and New Features at 511ia.org
Listen to Max & Amy's conversation with Andrea Henry, from the Iowa DOT, about winter driving tips and new features at 511ia.org.
KCRG.com
Snow, Wind and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow is first up with it continuing into Thursday afternoon. 4-8″ look likely of very easy-to-blow-around snow. The winds kick in Thursday with gusts exceeding 35 mph bringing visibility down. Friday gets an even greater intensification of the wind as gusts could exceed 50 mph. As a result Blizzard warnings are out across much of Iowa. Travel will become difficult if not impossible at times. Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must.
KCRG.com
Tow truck driver warns of winter weather road hazards
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa tow truck driver said people needed to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law as winter weather continued to hit much of the area. Many drivers tried to make their trips home ahead of the storm Wednesday, like Mustafa Joseph...
How to find winter road conditions across Iowa
IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. As winter weather roars into Iowa this week, a live look at road conditions across the state before heading out the door is vital.
siouxlandnews.com
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
Carbon pipeline project spanning five states moving forward
(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.
Corydon Times-Republican
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRG.com
Snow, wind causing rough travel conditions as blizzard conditions develop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds are picking up. The Iowa DOT is reporting at least one crash blocking the eastbound lanes of I-80 just west of West Branch. “Blowing and...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
iheart.com
Iowa Hunters Provide 4,600 Deer Samples For Chronic Wasting Disease Testing
(Undated) -- Iowa hunters have provided more than 4,600 deer samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease. The state Department of Natural Resources says 1,100 samples have been processed, and 9 have tested positive for the fatal disease. Two other samples are undergoing additional testing. The confirmed cases are...
KCRG.com
Suspect who allegedly shot at Missouri trooper may be passing through Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for information about a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may be traveling through Iowa on his way to either Illinois or Minnesota. In a press release, Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over...
KCRG.com
DNR confident contaminated water didn’t enter Iowa River, according to email
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night. Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon, and will last through Friday. Updated: 1 hour ago. Today looks dry and quiet overall, just watch for a few slick spots on the...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Parents and some Iowa schools see increasing costs after federal program expires. Districts have been urging families to enroll in subsidized meals after a pandemic era rule allowing free meals ended. Updated: 4 hours ago. The incoming winter weather is already impacting college basketball games across the state. Iowa City...
Comments / 0