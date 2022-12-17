CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow is first up with it continuing into Thursday afternoon. 4-8″ look likely of very easy-to-blow-around snow. The winds kick in Thursday with gusts exceeding 35 mph bringing visibility down. Friday gets an even greater intensification of the wind as gusts could exceed 50 mph. As a result Blizzard warnings are out across much of Iowa. Travel will become difficult if not impossible at times. Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO