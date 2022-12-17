WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily Game
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
Hit 5
04-31-37-38-39
(four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-10-24-28-32-34-35-39-42-45-52-53-57-59-61-71-74-75-76-79
(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
Match 4
02-11-20-24
(two, eleven, twenty, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
