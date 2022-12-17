ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Hit 5

04-31-37-38-39

(four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-10-24-28-32-34-35-39-42-45-52-53-57-59-61-71-74-75-76-79

(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

Match 4

02-11-20-24

(two, eleven, twenty, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

