WHSV
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100. The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball claims first-ever Hawk Classic with 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison women’s basketball dominated Eastern Michigan 78-43. On Wednesday, JMU captured its first Hawk Classic in program history with a 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s. The Dukes improve to 10-2. Kiki Jefferson and Kseniia Koslova co-led the Dukes with 18 points...
Tony Elliott Confirms Several Virginia Seniors Returning for 2023 Season
Several UVA seniors will use their extra COVID year of eligibility and return for the 2023 football season
WHSV
JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season. This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning. The new agreement...
Virginia Football Early Signing Day Tracker
Keep track of UVA's early signing day updates as the Cavaliers lock in their recruiting class of 2023
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WHSV
One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP) According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
WHSV
Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia. Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of...
Augusta Free Press
School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
A grandmother got upset because a third-grade field trip to see a performance of traditional Nigerian dance at JMU made her feel uncomfortable about being white, and now Rockingham County Public Schools is having to do something to make her feel better about herself. That’s what we’re getting from our...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
WHSV
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NBC 29 News
Tracking a late week storm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
UVA-area shooting suspect in custody
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia's campus.
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
WHSV
Local outdoor clothing store gives recommendations on cold weather gear
(WHSV) - As brutal cold nears, it may be a good idea to check your wardrobe. If you need to be in the cold, Conor Wells of Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg said certain material is key for winter clothing. “The big thing is making sure you have a material that...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
