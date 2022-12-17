ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100. The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season. This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning. The new agreement...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP) According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year

For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Tracking a late week storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

