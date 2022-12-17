Read full article on original website
WRAL
1 dead, 2 injured from second deadly house fire in Cumberland County in past 2 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person was found dead Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a large home on Fields Road in Fayetteville around 1 a.m. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital, and a third person was found dead inside the home.
WRAL
Man arrested in robbery that Cumberland County deputy responded to moments before his death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with a robbery that a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy was responding to before being hit by an accused drunk driver in a fatal crash. Antonio Craig Bradley was arrested in a robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16, at the...
WRAL
911 call: Man blocked neighbors, yelled, had knife in Holly Springs neighborhood
According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor from access to their driveway and garage on Cobalt Creek Way and ran into a home when they tried to get him under control. According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor...
WRAL
Family member tried to save 6-year-old girl from fire
Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a house fire in Cumberland County. Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a house fire in Cumberland County. Reporter: Gilbert BaezWeb Editor: Jessica PatrickPhotographer: Keith Baker.
WRAL
Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting
Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
WRAL
Two dead in Goldsboro shooting at law firm
Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves. Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves.
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
WRAL
'She fought so hard': Aunt tried to save girl pulled from fire; mother and siblings injured
LINDEN, N.C. — Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a fire in Cumberland County. Allayna Woods, 6, died at the hospital. Her mother, Faith Adkins, and two siblings -- Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 -- were transported to the UNC burn center in Chapel Hill.
WRAL
'Worst nightmare come true:' 6-year-old dies in fire; mother, siblings injured
LINDEN, N.C. — Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a fire in Cumberland County. Allayna Woods, 6, died at the hospital. Her mother, Faith Adkins, and two siblings – Noah Woods, 4, and Emma Woods, 2 – were transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
WRAL
Riddle & Brantley founder expresses gratitude for Patrick White
Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
WRAL
Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts
A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
WRAL
Salvation Army hosts gift giveaway as part of Angel Tree Christmas program
Families from five different counties will visit Fayetteville to pick up gifts for their children. Families from five different counties will visit Fayetteville to pick up gifts for their children.
WRAL
Viv's Fridge opens Raleigh location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard is expanding her smart refrigerator business to the Triangle. The newest Viv's Fridge location is outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. in Raleigh. "We found that the relationship between a wine shop and Viv's Fridge is symbiotic. We wanted...
WRAL
This Clayton home's Christmas decorations are breathtaking
Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights. Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights.
WRAL
Dave Doeren: We've known Lex Thomas forever
N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren described his relationship with new quarterback signee Lex Thomas, the younger brother of current N.C. State players Thayer and Drake Thomas. Doeren said Lex is "a gym rat."
