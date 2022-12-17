ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

WRAL

Family member tried to save 6-year-old girl from fire

Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a house fire in Cumberland County. Family members on Wednesday are mourning a 6-year-old girl who died after being pulled from a house fire in Cumberland County. Reporter: Gilbert BaezWeb Editor: Jessica PatrickPhotographer: Keith Baker.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police identify attorney killed in Goldsboro law firm shooting

Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Attorney Patrick White died in a shooting at the Goldsboro Riddle & Brantley law firm on Monday. White was 42 years old. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Two dead in Goldsboro shooting at law firm

Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves. Goldsboro police told WRAL News they believe a client shot and killed an attorney at the firm after an argument escalated. The client then turned the gun on themselves.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Riddle & Brantley founder expresses gratitude for Patrick White

Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Patrick White was shot and killed by his own client after mediation on Monday at Riddle & Brantley law office in Goldsboro. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor:...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Viral video: Clayton women prank husbands with matching shirts

A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their husbands the same flannel shirt -- then tricked them all into wearing it to a group holiday gathering. A group of Clayton women is going viral after this Christmas prank. They all bought their...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Viv's Fridge opens Raleigh location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard is expanding her smart refrigerator business to the Triangle. The newest Viv's Fridge location is outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. in Raleigh. "We found that the relationship between a wine shop and Viv's Fridge is symbiotic. We wanted...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

This Clayton home's Christmas decorations are breathtaking

Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights. Jack Faler is not your average 25-year-old guy. His entire front yard is filled with hundreds of vintage decorations and dozens of inflatables and strands of lights.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Dave Doeren: We've known Lex Thomas forever

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren described his relationship with new quarterback signee Lex Thomas, the younger brother of current N.C. State players Thayer and Drake Thomas. Doeren said Lex is "a gym rat."
RALEIGH, NC

