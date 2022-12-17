ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100. The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season. This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning. The new agreement...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP) According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
GROTTOES, VA
WHSV

Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating. Hartman was released on a secured bond...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WHSV

Winter farmers market coming to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals. “There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Strasburg to overhaul water meter system

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Getting a car for a Christmas present? Here are some tips

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re thinking of getting a car for yourself or someone else this Christmas, finance managers also advise the gift of being responsible in spending. Aside from making sure someone wants the car, the key factor is affordability. CMA Valley Dealership suggests having the entire...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy