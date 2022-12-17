Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church emphasized the Reason for the seasonCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball claims first-ever Hawk Classic with 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison women’s basketball dominated Eastern Michigan 78-43. On Wednesday, JMU captured its first Hawk Classic in program history with a 78-66 win over Saint Joseph’s. The Dukes improve to 10-2. Kiki Jefferson and Kseniia Koslova co-led the Dukes with 18 points...
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100. The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.
WHSV
JMU Football extends Coach Cignetti through 2028 Season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that James Madison (JMU) Head Coach Curt Cignetti has signed a contract extension to lead the football program through the 2028 season. This news comes from a press release sent out by the University Tuesday morning. The new agreement...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Toby Corriston
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toby Corriston is a star golfer at Harrisonburg High School who is involved in a number of activities and has a passion for giving back to the community. “All of the amazing people that I’ve learned from and gotten to see and look up to have...
WHSV
Open Doors partners with Sentara to expand capacity during inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg is expanding its overnight services during inclement weather through a partnership with Sentara RMH. During days of inclement winter weather, the shelter will now be able to house an additional 10 guests at the Sentara Atrium on Beery Road. “We...
WHSV
One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP) According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
WHSV
Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia. Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of...
WHSV
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “I started propping myself up on shelves and even in...
WHSV
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
WHSV
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
WHSV
J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
WHSV
South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
WHSV
Local outdoor clothing store gives recommendations on cold weather gear
(WHSV) - As brutal cold nears, it may be a good idea to check your wardrobe. If you need to be in the cold, Conor Wells of Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg said certain material is key for winter clothing. “The big thing is making sure you have a material that...
WHSV
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating. Hartman was released on a secured bond...
WHSV
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
WHSV
Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals. “There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.
WHSV
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
WHSV
Elkton to consider seeking USDA funding for water system improvements
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council is set to meet on Monday night and will look to take the first step in making renovations to the town’s outdated water system. The council will vote on a resolution to seek assistance from the USDA for the water improvements project.
WHSV
Getting a car for a Christmas present? Here are some tips
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re thinking of getting a car for yourself or someone else this Christmas, finance managers also advise the gift of being responsible in spending. Aside from making sure someone wants the car, the key factor is affordability. CMA Valley Dealership suggests having the entire...
