Read full article on original website
Related
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White House says a private Russian military company has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Recent audio of intercepted call reveals Russian comrades unable to escape the war- If someone runs back, they get shot
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Iran's clerical leaders to grapple with deepening dissent in 2023
DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini have ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large.
Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, talk next steps
Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app from federal workers' devices and are talking about taking even more aggressive steps to restrict the app.
UK workers face return to 2006 real-term wages in ‘highly challenging’ 2023
British wages next year will fall back to 2006 levels, while 2023 will also bring a slide in house prices and an increase in divorces, according to a forecast that finds the UK is on course to be a less happy place to live. The consultancy firm PwC said a...
Comments / 0