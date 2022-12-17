Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
“Cookies for Heroes” brings cheer to McDonald Co. community
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local construction company once again paired up with a McDonald County church to bring Christmas cheer in the form of cookies. Daniel Cowin Construction partnered up with Tri-City Full Gospel Church to bake some cookies for the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Marshall Office.
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman Auxiliary brings Christmas early to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers. They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the...
fourstateshomepage.com
2022 Christmas Sing-Along
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today was the last day of school in the “Carthage School District”, and it involved plenty of music. “Bring out the happy. Bring out the cheer. It’s that magic time of year,” sang the kids. It’s all part of Steadley Elementary’s annual...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kris Kringle visits the Freeman NICU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Babies staying in the NICU at “Freeman Health System” got a special visitor, today. Kris Kringle himself stopped by to share a special moment with each newborn. He took a sweet picture with them and gave them a snuggle, so they could experience that...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin senior residents publish second collaborative murder mystery
JOPLIN, Mo. — The final product of a special year-long project arrives just in time for Christmas. The second installment of “The Old and the Beautiful” murder mystery novel was shipped to Wildwood Senior Living in Joplin. The book holds a special meaning for the facility. Four of its residents helped contribute to the book and can now call themselves published authors.
fourstateshomepage.com
Redbird at Willow Creek Inn ribbon cutting
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A new place to stay and relax has opened up in Baxter Springs. The Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to the “Redbird at Willow Creek Inn” this morning. It’s not your typical short-term rental. It’s an 1882 Victorian style house, that...
fourstateshomepage.com
Local Amazon Warehouse Partners with Jefferson Elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area Amazon staff workers have partnered with Jefferson Elementary school to help the school’s families in need this holiday season. For over 10 years, Jefferson Elementary has hosted an annual “Penny Wars” event to support holiday needs for families. Classes were challenged to drop pennies and dollar bills into buckets to earn positive points toward their class total. Silver coins were placed in rival class buckets to subtract points. After four weeks of collection, the class with the highest score earned a pizza party.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
Joplin homeowner displays a unique Christmas light display
JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season, took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday. In Dustin Molinaro’s front yard, you’ll find plenty of Christmas decorations, but they’re slightly older than what you might be use to seeing. Walking up to […]
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
fourstateshomepage.com
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pizza Box-Off with Simple Simon’s Pizza in Joplin
Jennifer Johnson, Owner of Joplin’s Simple Simon’s Pizza, put Shelby & Gary to the test to see who can properly box a pizza! All that plus more on gift cards & promotions here:
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming weather
JOPLIN, Mo - The city of Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming snow. With us anticipating some frozen precipitation, the main thing people start to think about the roads and whether or not they can drive. Joplin and MoDOT are ahead of the curve. "Making sure our equipment is good...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Tech Center receives hefty grant
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The “Carthage Tech Center” was recently awarded $400,000 from “Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant.”. And school leaders are looking at options to add an early childhood professions program. They say there’s a big need for more childcare in the community, and...
KYTV
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you want to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield, Mo., 10 a.m. - through...
fourstateshomepage.com
Warming Shelters in Southwest Missouri
KSNF/KODE — With cold weather approaching, The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties has released information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties. Joplin, Mo. Souls Harbor – 817 Main St. (417)623-2550, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Watered Gardens – 531 S. Kentucky Ave. (417)623-6030,...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” breaks ground on new location
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon expand, and will do so, less than two years after opening its doors. The “Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” broke ground Tuesday, where its new facility will sit. Its current location is on “Peach Tree Lane,” but the new one...
fourstateshomepage.com
New officers join the Joplin Police Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
Some Greene County schools beginning to close for Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include the following: You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This […]
Comments / 0