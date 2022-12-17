Read full article on original website
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Victim in fatal crash near Chillicothe identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man from Lacon has been identified as the man who died in a crash north of Chillicothe Tuesday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as John Johnson, 87. Harwood says it’s believed Johnson was driving northbound on Route 29 when he somehow crossed...
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
Peoria felon gets 30 months for gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.
‘Around-the-clock operations,’ Peoria Public Works release snow update
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works Deputy Director Sie Maroon released an update Thursday morning. Up to now, the City of Peoria snow fighters have applied a liquid brine application over the past two days on all of the primary emergency snow routes. We are currently on standby mode until the precipitation starts to arrive. We have begun the 12-hour around-the-clock operations at 7 am this morning. We will have trucks on the street in advance of the storm arriving. We are anticipating starting out spreading rock salt and the brine solution combination in hopes of eliminating as much precipitation bonding to the pavement on the front end of the storm. From there, we will monitor any other conditions coming our way and respond to the storm as needed. We will go into plow mode as soon as necessary. We are anticipating a lot of blowing and drifting snow in the open areas of the city. We will have a drift truck addressing those locations throughout the storm. We will make any other adjustments as necessary as we move forward throughout the day and into the evening hours. Go slow, drive with caution and have a safe day.
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist. “So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Looking back, more than 100 vehicles stalled outside El Paso
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of dangerous driving conditions Thursday and Friday, we are looking back at an incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on I-39 outside El Paso. On Feb. 17, 19 semis and nine other vehicles were involved in a crash that led to...
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Pekin residents required to clear snow off sidewalks within 48 hours
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents are now required to clear snow higher than two inches off of sidewalks within 48 hours after streets are plowed. The new snow ordinance was passed by Pekin City Council in August. Residents who do not comply will be subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
3 displaced after fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
