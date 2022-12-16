Read full article on original website
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex CountyMorristown MinuteEssex County, NJ
hudsontv.com
N.B. C.A.R.E.S. Holds Toy Giveaway For North Bergen Children
NB C.A.R.E.S. held its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at the township Recreation Center on Monday, and it was a huge success! According to Aimee Focaraccio, the organization handed out approximately a thousand toys and meals for families to cook. In addition, they will be delivering 600 meals to seniors on Friday.
hudsontv.com
Free Santa Photos, Cookies & A Raffle At WNY’s RF Injury Law
RF Injury Law is making itself right at home on Bergenline Avenue in West New York. On Monday, the personal injury attorneys, who have been in Hudson County for just a few months, offered free photos with Santa, cookies and raffle prizes, as the firm looks to anchor itself into the heart of the community.
hudsontv.com
Archdiocese of Newark Distributes Nearly 2,000 Toys to Over 300 Families at Annual Christmas Giveaway
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Fifth Annual Christmas Giveaway was a huge success this year, with nearly 2,000 new and unwrapped toys being distributed to over 300 families in need. This year’s giveaway was made possible by an influx of donations, including basketballs, blocks, board games, and other gifts from various parishes, schools, Knights of Columbus chapters, and individual donors. The families who visited The Mercy House in Newark on December 16 were able to pick out three toys per child, as well as free chocolate, children’s books, and Christmas decorations. Major prizes like large dolls were also raffled off.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Alerts Hosts Annual Christmas Wish For Kids Event at Sergio’s Pizza And Wings
This slideshow requires JavaScript. On Saturday, December 17th, the Bayonne Alerts Facebook Page held their annual Ultimate Christmas Wish For Kids event at Sergio’s Pizza And Wings in Bayonne. The event, which was organized to provide gifts and food to children in need, donations came from 70 differnet businesses, including Al Richard’s, God’s Of Ink, The Computer Guy, Magic Fountain, Titan Tactical Gear, and many others.
baristanet.com
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a difference
A bonus of $5000 is also available. It sounds good when someone says "congratulations, you are hired" and "you will get a bonus of thousands of dollars for good performance." However, not all job opportunities are the same and not all people can perform well.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Woman is Giving Back to the Shelter She Once Lived In
A story of resilience and community comes out of Jersey City, and it comes in the form of 28-year-old Jalisa Williams. When Jalisa was just three years old, her family entered the York Street Project, a social services organization + shelter in Jersey City. Her mother’s ongoing battle with drug addiction and mental illness left her and her three children homeless. The family immediately found a home at York Street, and years later, Jalisa recalls her time at the center with fondness — so much so, that she has now returned to the shelter to work as a case manager. Jalisa is serving her community to help others experiencing the same traumas she once did. What’s more, she’s working to fight the stigmas surrounding homelessness — which, she says, is more than a housing issue. We spoke with Jalisa to learn more about the amazing work she’s doing with York Street and the path that led her there. Read on for our interview with Jalisa Williams and learn how you can help York Street Project this winter.
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
hudsontv.com
Hoboken COVID-19 Boosters & Flu Clinic Today At 605 Jackson Street
As a reminder, the City of Hoboken and Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding will host a clinic today (Tuesday) from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 605 Jackson Street. The clinic will offer both updated COVID-19 boosters and seasonal flu vaccines to individuals 3 years of age and above.
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
rew-online.com
JRM Developing Elevated Multifamily Building Focused on Health and Wellness
JRM Construction Management, LLC, (JRM) has begun work on 49 Fisk Street, a Multi-Family Ground Up Building in Jersey City, New Jersey, with approximately 322,750 GSF, consisting of 337 units. The project team includes Architect, Minno & Wasko Architects &. Planners, Structural Engineer, O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers, Interior Design,...
Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring
A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
hudsontv.com
Kearny Resident Karen Garcia and Union City Resident Mario Cruz-Segovia Involved in Tragic Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey
On the morning of December 15, 2022, a tragic car crash occurred on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clifton Police Department, a Subaru Impreza struck a BMW X3 that was stopped in the roadway due to mechanical issues. The Impreza was then hit by an oncoming Toyota Prius.
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
roi-nj.com
Home Depot affiliate leases newly completed Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne
JLL Northeast Industrial said Monday that its team completed the full-building lease of the 195,723-square-foot, state-of-the-art Harborview Logistics Center in Bayonne, on behalf of Delta Equity Management. HD Supply, the North American distributor owned by Home Depot, will relocate and expand from its present facility at 3 Enterprise Ave. N.,...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A fugitive wanted for murder earlier in the week in Massachusetts was apprehended by police while boarding a Greyhound bus inside the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal. Police arrested Victor Carter, who was wanted for killing Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four from Stoughton, Massachusetts. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene at 743 Park Street, Stoughton, where she was discovered in an outbuilding behind the main house on December 13, 2022. Carter was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York The post Fugitive Mass. murder suspect captured while boarding bus in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 men going to visit family member in hospital die in crash on NJ highway: report
Two New Jersey men were killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed into their SUV on the side of the Garden State Parkway.
