Allegheny County DA calls for action to stop violence against teachers

PITTSBURGH — On Friday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala spoke to reporters for the first time in months, touching on a wide range of topics, including violence in Pittsburgh public schools.

The Pittsburgh Public School district has been dealing with an uptick in unruly behavior for the last few months, particularly at Oliver Citywide Academy.

Recently, an 18-year-old Oliver student was accused of attacking a counselor and prior to that, a 15-year-old student was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teacher.

“He will not go back to Pittsburgh public schools, I can guarantee that,” Zappala said.

Following his announcement on Friday, that he will seek a seventh term in office, Zappala told Channel 11 that teachers should be protected while doing their job.

“If you put your hands on a teacher or otherwise create problems, violence problems on a school campus, as far as I’m concerned, you have lost the right to a public education,” Zappala said.

Recently, Zappala spoke to Nina Esposito-Visgitis, the president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.

Esposito-Visgitis told Channel 11 that currently, a teacher shortage — coupled with current educators drowning in too many responsibilities — means students aren’t getting enough resources they need to thrive.

Esposito-Visgitis wants the Pittsburgh Public School District to implement the “Communities in Schools” model.

“Students and families need mental health support, medical support, attorney support,” Esposito-Visgitis said.

Esposito-Visgitis says safety changes within schools also need to occur at the state and federal level with lawmakers.

“I don’t know why gun laws haven’t been changed. It’s horrific and embarrassing and we should be horrified by that,” Esposito-Visgitis said.

Earlier this year, PPS discussed security upgrades, including adding additional security guards, monitoring enrollment documents, and adding two-way radios in the classroom.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group