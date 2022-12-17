ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Allegheny County DA calls for action to stop violence against teachers

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala spoke to reporters for the first time in months, touching on a wide range of topics, including violence in Pittsburgh public schools.

The Pittsburgh Public School district has been dealing with an uptick in unruly behavior for the last few months, particularly at Oliver Citywide Academy.

Recently, an 18-year-old Oliver student was accused of attacking a counselor and prior to that, a 15-year-old student was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teacher.

“He will not go back to Pittsburgh public schools, I can guarantee that,” Zappala said.

Following his announcement on Friday, that he will seek a seventh term in office, Zappala told Channel 11 that teachers should be protected while doing their job.

“If you put your hands on a teacher or otherwise create problems, violence problems on a school campus, as far as I’m concerned, you have lost the right to a public education,” Zappala said.

Recently, Zappala spoke to Nina Esposito-Visgitis, the president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.

Esposito-Visgitis told Channel 11 that currently, a teacher shortage — coupled with current educators drowning in too many responsibilities — means students aren’t getting enough resources they need to thrive.

Esposito-Visgitis wants the Pittsburgh Public School District to implement the “Communities in Schools” model.

“Students and families need mental health support, medical support, attorney support,” Esposito-Visgitis said.

Esposito-Visgitis says safety changes within schools also need to occur at the state and federal level with lawmakers.

“I don’t know why gun laws haven’t been changed. It’s horrific and embarrassing and we should be horrified by that,” Esposito-Visgitis said.

Earlier this year, PPS discussed security upgrades, including adding additional security guards, monitoring enrollment documents, and adding two-way radios in the classroom.

Comments / 9

Patricia Gordon
5d ago

Now that he is running again he is all on it. Where has his voice been.Get rid of this man

4
4
 

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Youngest candidate for Allegheny County executive says she's the front-runner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato. She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb."I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.Innamorato,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop

A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 people hospitalized after house fire in Brentwood

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Brentwood on Wednesday. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 2800 block of Brentwood Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Additional information is not available at this time. The cause of...
BRENTWOOD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man charged with attempted homicide after police say he intentionally struck man with car

A Pittsburgh man was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail after police say he intentionally hit another man with his car. Harmar Township police were called to the area of Russellton and Hite roads just after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a man who was run over by a car. Police said they found the man still under the car when they arrived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
