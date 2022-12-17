Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Father of 7 identified as man killed in head-on crash in Box Elder County
RIVERSIDE, Box Elder County — Police have identified the man killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck in northern Utah early Tuesday. About 1 a.m., a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was headed west on state Route 30 in Box Elder County several miles west of Logan, when it crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and was struck head-on by a 2020 Kenworth semitruck, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
KSLTV
One dead after head-on crash in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on state Route 30, about 8 miles west of Logan and near the Box Elder-Cache county line.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City
Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting an individual Wednesday evening in West Valley City.
cachevalleydaily.com
Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
ksl.com
South Salt Lake officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by civilian board
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two South Salt Lake police officers who exchanged shots with an armed man, resulting in the gunman's death, have been cleared by the South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board. On Sept. 26, about 11:45 p.m., two South Salt Lake police officers responded to a report...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
ksl.com
Utahn allegedly involved in $2M in construction equipment thefts arrested, yet again
SANDY — A man who has been convicted multiple times for stealing large pieces of equipment from construction sites across Utah — mainly skid-steer front loaders — and selling them at well-below market value is now facing new charges accusing him of returning to his old ways after being placed on probation.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
ksl.com
Man arrested after firing shots, hiding in elderly woman's home, Salt Lake police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police found a man who had been hiding in a home near Rose Park Elementary hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Police say the man fired numerous shots in a residential neighborhood and entered the home of an elderly woman without permission while trying to avoid arrest.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with assaulting police accused of assaulting officers again
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man already facing charges of assaulting a police officer has been arrested again and accused of fighting with two other officers and trying to grab both of their guns. On Tuesday, Cameron Michael Ward, 25, "came dangerously close to removing a firearm from two...
Teen dies after crashing car into frozen river in Box Elder County
A teenager died Friday after he crashed his car into the Bear River in Corrine, according to police.
kslnewsradio.com
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
ksl.com
Serial burglar who promised to continue stealing arrested yet again, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have again arrested a man with an extensive history of theft and burglary who they say has vowed to continue stealing as soon as he's released from jail. Anthony Lee Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday...
Rose Park shooting suspect held elderly victim inside her home, police say
The suspect arrested over after allegedly opening fire in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City is also accused of allegedly holding an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
kjzz.com
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
