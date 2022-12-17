ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Father of 7 identified as man killed in head-on crash in Box Elder County

RIVERSIDE, Box Elder County — Police have identified the man killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck in northern Utah early Tuesday. About 1 a.m., a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was headed west on state Route 30 in Box Elder County several miles west of Logan, when it crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and was struck head-on by a 2020 Kenworth semitruck, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after head-on crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on state Route 30, about 8 miles west of Logan and near the Box Elder-Cache county line.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Mendon man killed in head-on crash near Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — A 38-year-old Mendon man died in a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning along Valley View Highway, SR-30. The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. near the Cache/Box Elder county line. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30...
MENDON, UT
ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy