Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
San Antonio holds the top spot for drunk driving per capita among Texas metro areas
WEDNESDAY on "The Source" —According to data sourced by the San Antonio Express News, San Antonio had the highest rate of drunk driving crashes per capita among large Texas cities in 2021. In an investigation the Express-News looked into the reason for the city’s high numbers of impaired motor...
tpr.org
State office may not challenge broadband maps, risking hundreds of millions of federal funds for Texas
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Billions of dollars are up for grabs next month to expand broadband availability across the country. But the maps that will determine where the money goes are inaccurate, according to the Texas comptroller, because internet service providers inflated their coverage areas.
tpr.org
Weather service, city, county offer guidance before bitter cold arrives
A strong cold front will bring temperatures to near or below freezing before sunset Thursday over the Hill Country and Austin. It will reach San Antonio by midday with gusty winds and a fast drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. By Thursday morning, Texas was already feeling...
tpr.org
Could a Twitter headquarters join Elon Musk’s other business interests in Texas?
Since Elon Musk moved to Texas in 2020, he has ramped up business activity in the Lone Star State. Many of Musk’s companies have offices or operational centers in the Austin area. Some of these moves have been well-publicized — Musk made headlines when he moved the corporate headquarters...
tpr.org
SAY Sí board chair says nonprofit spent $35,000 on firm his staffers claim is a union-buster
SAY Sí spent roughly $35,000 on the law firm Ogletree Deakins that unionizing workers have called a major union-buster, according to Jason Moran, the board chair for the afterschool arts nonprofit. Moran said the money spent on the firm came from unused funds that were budgeted for administrative costs...
Comments / 0