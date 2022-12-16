Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Billions of dollars are up for grabs next month to expand broadband availability across the country. But the maps that will determine where the money goes are inaccurate, according to the Texas comptroller, because internet service providers inflated their coverage areas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO