ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, on Wednesday, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner. Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise

Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Holiday Hero: The Boise Grinch

BOISE, Idaho — Did you know the Grinch has a cave right here in Boise? He does, and you still have time to visit. If you dare!. The Boise Grinch is a Christmas favorite in his neighborhood. He lives on Caswell Street and people come from all over to visit him.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America

One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Why A Former Boise State Coach Will Never Coach Again

Former Boise State Coach Chris Petersen emerged again from his not-so-quiet retirement. Mr. Petersen is a college football analyst for Fox's college football coverage. He breaks down and reviews highlights every Saturday evening during the network's college football coverage. The once headline reluctant coach has shown a surprising knack for television.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow

If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
IDAHO STATE
mwcconnection.com

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Games #1

Bowl season is officially underway, and the top two teams from the Mountain West were in action. Fresno State took on Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Boise State took on North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the opening weekend of bowl season.
FRESNO, CA
Post Register

Boise State breaks winter graduation record

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University set a record for the most students eligible for graduation at a winter commencement. The commencement took place at Extramile Arena. It was for summer and winter graduates, with two ceremonies being held, due to the size of the graduating class. 2,436...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy