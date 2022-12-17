Read full article on original website
Durham police identify suspect vehicle information from June hit and run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are continuing to seek information regarding a hit and run involving a motorcycle in June. On June 3 around 10:30 p.m., Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard when he was hit by another vehicle.
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
Cary woman arrested, charged in fatal November 2021 crash in Morrisville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman who was indicted in a deadly November 2021 single-vehicle crash was arrested Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. felony serious injury by vehicle. Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, Morrisville police officers responded to the scene of a...
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
Man arrested in deadly October nightclub shooting in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect wanted in a deadly October Selma nightclub shooting was arrested Monday, its police department confirmed. Miante Artis was taken into custody without incident in the killing of 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn. The deadly shooting happened in The Diamond District Lounge parking lot on Oct. 16.
Durham, Raleigh communities gather to remember people who died experiencing homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of names were read aloud Wednesday evening. “We want to make sure that we celebrate them. To let everyone know that these individuals did have stories. They had goals and they had dreams,” said Frank Lawrence, center manager of the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh.
She is loved. Raleigh community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle. On Tuesday night, Jada Sherrill publicly asked the Raleigh community to come out for her...
Durham offers free Lyft rides to GoDurham Connect bus stops
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft. GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free...
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
Man found dead in car after crashing into tree, rolling down Raleigh embankment, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead Tuesday morning in a vehicle that had gone down an embankment near Interstate 87 in Raleigh. Around 10:22 a.m., a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris was found near the intersection of I-87 North and the off-ramp for New Hope Road. The vehicle was down an embankment to the right of the roadway, police said.
Mom of Raleigh 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she’s asking people to drive by and show support. Wednesday,...
Suspect arrested in Circle K robbery that happened just before Cumberland County deputy was killed, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies Monday said they arrested the robbery suspect who triggered an incident that led to a deputy being hit and killed by a DWI driver early Friday morning. Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m. Friday after...
Police investigating vehicle break-ins at Raleigh Carmax; 2 juveniles were detained
RALEIGH, N.C. — A reported string of vehicle break-ins at CarMax in Raleigh on Saturday led to the detention of two juveniles by police. According to Raleigh police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the business at 8007 Wildwood Forest Drive which is off Perry Creek Road in northeast Raleigh.
Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning. At about 1:55 a.m., fire officials said they were called to fire at a mobile home in the 8000...
2 people injured in Fayetteville house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Fayetteville, according to firefighters. The fire started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Fields Road. Firefighters said that when they got there, the two-story house had heavy flames coming from it. Two people...
Pedestrian struck by Ford pickup truck during 2-vehicle collision, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck during a vehicle collision. The incident happened shortly after noon at the intersection of N.C. 55 and 54, police said. Marvin William Chastain, 66, of Texas, was traveling southbound...
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by authorities in North Carolina’s Orange County Monday afternoon, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was abducted from her family in Rock Hill, South Carolina, that is south of Charlotte, according...
Victim in Edgecombe County killing was shot during a dispute with suspect, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of...
Dirt bike stolen from Creedmoor outbuilding, sheriff’s office says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone stole a dirt bike in Creedmoor and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it. Authorities said Tuesday that a report was filed Saturday with the sheriff’s office about an unknown person or persons breaking into an outbuilding on Winwood Farm Road.
