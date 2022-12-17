RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead Tuesday morning in a vehicle that had gone down an embankment near Interstate 87 in Raleigh. Around 10:22 a.m., a blue 2009 Toyota Yaris was found near the intersection of I-87 North and the off-ramp for New Hope Road. The vehicle was down an embankment to the right of the roadway, police said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO